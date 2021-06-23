With the clock ticking toward the end of Virginia’s state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, localities are awaiting guidance from the governor’s office on the future of a mask-prohibition law already on the books.
“We are still going to have people more comfortable wearing [masks],” Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said. “There’s going to be a transition period between now and for a while.”
Under the law, no one older than 16 is allowed to wear a mask with intentions to conceal their identity in a public place or on private property. Violating the law can result in a class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison or a jail sentence of up to 12 months and a fine of no more than $2,500.
The law, however, came with exceptions, including allowing masks to be worn if a state of emergency were to be declared by the governor in response to a public health emergency.
On March 12, 2020, that’s what Gov. Ralph Northam did.
Over a year later, on May 14, Northam announced the state’s social distancing and capacity restrictions would be lifted by May 28 and, in addition, Virginia would no longer be under a state of emergency after June 30 — ending a more than 470-day executive order.
“You can’t just flip the switch,” Hutcheson said. “It’s not an instantaneous change.”
According to a press release, Northam will take executive action to ensure individuals have the option to wear masks after June 30. On Tuesday, Northam’s senior communications adviser, Alena Yarmosky, assured that Virginians won’t be penalized for wearing masks for health reasons, such as protection against COVID-19.
Yarmosky said in an emailed statement that Virginians have “long worn masks for health reasons” despite state law prohibiting mask-wearing with the intent to conceal one’s identity.
Hutcheson said his department will not be enforcing the mask prohibition immediately following June 30.
Michael Parks, spokesperson for Harrisonburg, also said city law enforcement will not enforce the mask ban following the end of the state of emergency.
“We are certainly not going to tell people they can’t be wearing masks,” Parks said.
Parks said he expected additional guidance on mask-wearing in public to be released soon.
“While the governor is limited in his ability to clarify the code himself, we have been in touch with law enforcement and have made it clear that we expect no Virginians to be penalized for wearing masks due to COVID-19 or other health reason (law enforcement strongly agrees),” Yarmosky said in an emailed statement.
Yarmoksy said the quickest way to address the mask ban would be to clarify the code’s section during a General Assembly special session scheduled to take place in early August.
“We’re certainly open to working with the General Assembly to do so,” Yarmoksy said.
Hutcheson said it will likely take months for individuals to get accustomed to no longer being required to wearing masks and, during that time, enforcing the mask law will be done on a case-by-case basis.
“It’s going to end up being a judgment call,” he said. “We will see where it goes. It will, given time, work itself out.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst could not be reached for comment.
