As the national supply for personal protective equipment to guard against COVID-19 dwindles and hospitals and state organizations work to find or make more, Valley locals are stepping up to fill the gap as larger producers retool.
Jeff Guinn, owner of Mark-It in downtown Harrisonburg, has teamed up with roughly 20 people as Hburg Makers Help to create 1,200 face shields for Sentara RMH staff.
“I haven’t heard from anyone that they’re able to easily get PPE at the scale they want or need it, so we are looking to make sure everyone locally can get the shields that they’d like,” Guinn said.
Guinn and fellow members of the group gave a prototype of their mask to Sentara RMH several days ago and it was approved on Thursday.
He said all the shields should be completed in the next week to 10 days.
The headpieces are 3-D printed and then the front part, made of Food and Drug Administration-approved plastic for medical purposes, is laser-cut then mounted.
The group is also using another poly-carbonate sheeting, but that needs to be cut with a CNC machine.
Guinn said even when they have finished the shields for Sentara RMH, they will seek other medical or public service groups in need of face shields.
“As a community hospital, Sentara RMH Medical Center, along with the RMH Foundation, is proud of the outpouring of support from our community during this exceptional time of public health challenges,” Sentara RMH said in a statement released Friday.
Other groups other than Sentara RMH are also welcoming supplies.
Phil Helmuth, of Harrisonburg, and the Mennonite Disaster Service, helped to coordinate roughly 40 people to make 1,000 masks for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Many volunteers were from the Dayton area in addition to Dressed Up Threads, which provided the material, Helmuth said. Volunteers for Dressed Up Threads created masks and kits to drop off at people’s homes for them to sew.
He said they planned to make 1,000 this week, but due to a shortage of elastic, they have only been able to finish around 800.
“We have 1,000 masks ready to cut as soon as we get the elastic,” he said.
When finished, Helmuth said, the volunteers would look at making gowns for first responders.
“It’s been an incredible community effort,” he said.
Steven Morris, the interim fire chief, said he was grateful for the donation.
“All the volunteers involved, we really appreciate it and it is definitely going to assist us to continue doing what we do, especially in this time of reduced PPE throughout the nation and the world,” Morris said. “It will be able to provide the protection we need during this time.”
Graham Witts, the president of the board for Open Doors, said local homeless-support groups are also looking for more masks.
He said both volunteers and guests are at risk of infection, due to the nature of the virus.
“It’s most vital at this point that our volunteers who come into serve get [masks], ‘cause we can’t afford to risk either our clients or our volunteers,” Witts said.
The homeless residents, due to health problems such as bad diet and heart disease, are at an increased risk of falling seriously ill from COVID-19, he said.
“Our homeless population is in one of the highest risk categories out there,” Witts said.
Other local groups are helping other parts of the country, too.
Chris Ashley, of Vulcan Machine Co. based in Harrisonburg and Fort Valley, said the business is leveraging its supply chains in China to help import masks.
He said many of the Chinese manufacturers they partner with have already retooled for PPE production.
“So we saw an opportunity to import and get these into the local government and hospitals,” Ashley said in a Thursday interview.
Ashley also said Vulcan Machine Co. got in touch with the National Guard in New York City, the city hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
