Before dementia set in, Mary Domzalski would often walk around her apartment complex on Alger Lane in Broadway with a blood pressure cuff and stethoscope.
Although elderly herself, the retired nurse would make sure every one of her neighbors was doing well.
They called her “Nurse Mary.”
“Her passion was taking care of people,” said her daughter-in-law, Ruth Simmers-Domzalski, of Broadway.
Domzalski was among 21 residents of the Accordius Health nursing home on South Avenue in Harrisonburg to die from COVID-19. She was 88 when she succumbed to the virus on April 20.
As a registered nurse in Scotland, she met her husband, Frank Domzalski II, in the United Kingdom while he was on furlough from the Navy. She later traveled to New York on the RMS Queen Mary. She married her husband in February 1956, settling down in New Jersey.
The couple retired to the Shenandoah Valley in 1986, eventually calling Broadway home.
The couple had four children, including Frank Domzalski III, who was working as a contractor at the MillerCoors plant in Elkton when he was killed in an explosion in 2004.
Her daughter-in-law said Domzalski entered the nursing home in 2017 after dementia made it unsafe for her to be home by herself.
Had she been of sound mind, Simmers-Domzalski believed Domzalski would have recovered from the virus.
“She would have beat it, because she would have doctored herself,” Simmers-Domzalski said. “She’s just going to be missed.”
Among the others who fell victim to the deadly virus was James “Jim” Southerly.
The 72-year-old died on April 15.
His daughter, Karin King, said Southerly grew up poor in Rockingham County. She recalled his parents used to sell moonshine in the 1950s just to scrape by.
She said the frugalness carried over to Southerly.
“He was always looking to make a buck,” she said, adding that she remembered picking produce with her dad when she was in elementary school. “He’d plant a lot of produce and sell it. He’d plant an acre of potatoes and we’d go sell them.”
He’d also buy hogs and resell them.
While he enjoyed working with agriculture, she said, his full-time job was hanging drywall. For many years, he worked for Miller’s Drywall in Harrisonburg before going out on his own.
In his spare time, Southerly enjoyed gardening and watching birds.
King said he often kept to himself. After Southerly split up with King’s mother, King and Southerly grew apart and didn’t talk often.
“He was a loner, but he could tell a story,” she said. “If you got around him, he could tell a story. I don’t know if they were made up, but he could tell a story.”
He entered Accordius about three-and-a-half years ago.
King said Southerly was known by everyone as the “greeter,” because he’d always be at the front door welcoming guests.
“He greeted everyone that came in,” King said.
Then there’s Alberta Barbour. She died from COVID-19 on April 19.
Born in Washington, Barbour grew up in Gordonsville and moved to Charlottesville in her early 20s.
While working at the Ken Johnson Cafeteria, Barbour met her future husband, James Barbour. They married in 1971 and had two daughters.
One of their daughters, Bridgette Barbour, said her mother was known to all as a caring, generous person.
“My mom was a very sweet person,” she said. “She would want to take [in] a homeless person. That’s the type of person she was. She’d always put herself on the back burner.”
The daughter also said her mother wasn’t afraid to make a fashion statement.
“She was a very sassy dresser,” Barbour said.
During her life, Alberta Barbour worked several jobs, including as a housekeeper at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She eventually retired after her health challenges became too much to handle. She suffered from lupus, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.
In 2018, she moved in briefly with her daughter in Broadway, but moved into the nursing home a short time later after blood sugar levels became difficult to control.
While at the nursing home, Barbour said, several of the staff bonded with her mother. One even called her “mom.”
Barbour understood why so many loved her mother — she said she was always there for her family.
“Whatever we needed, she got it,” Barbour said. “She was very determined. She did a real good job.”
Just before she died, Barbour had a chance to talk to her mother via FaceTime.
Seeing her mother in agony from the virus, she recalled telling her one last message: “Pass me the torch, Mom, because I’m going to take over the family now.”
