LURAY ― Twelve residents at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray have died after contracting COVID-19, the facility's administrator Jill Irby said Thursday afternoon.
Irby added that due to patient confidentiality, the facility is not releasing any further information about the deaths, including how many of the 12 fatalities were reflected in the VDH's reports as of Thursday.
"All residents at the facility, whether with a confirmed case or not, are being treated in accordance with the recommendations and expertise of the best medical professionals available," said Irby.
She noted that both the staff and residents are thankful for the support shown by the community.
"We are deeply appreciative of the support," she said. "Page County has been tremendous in supporting us."
In total, 77 of the 122 COVID-19 cases reported in Page County as of Thursday are linked to Skyview ― about 58 percent.
As of press time, one of the facility's residents was hospitalized.
In an April 26 news release, state health officials said that a total of 59 residents at Skyview had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. An additional 18 of 117 staff members also tested positive, Irby said Thursday ― eight of which have since recovered and returned to work.
Irby added that no additional residents have tested positive since the facility reported the outbreak and that about 15 have recovered.
At the onset of the outbreak, the 120-bed facility housed about 113 residents.
"We're still treating it as an active virus," said Skyview's admissions coordinator Charlie Pettit. She added that staff members are taking extra precautions, as well as calling family members of residents with daily updates.
Page County saw its first death associated with COVID-19 reported by the Virginia Department of Health on April 29. A second death was reported three days later, on May 2, before three more deaths were reported Tuesday.
Six more deaths were reported Thursday morning by the state department for a total of 11 ― but because numbers are based on data submitted by 5 p.m. the previous day, as well as cases and deaths that aren't always immediately reported, numbers reflected in the VDH's daily reports are sometimes delayed.
