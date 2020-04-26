A Luray nursing home has confirmed 59 positive cases of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center announced the results of facilitywide testing of residents and staff members after its first confirmed case in a resident was identified Tuesday.
Jill Irby, the facility's administrator, said in a press release that many patients were not showing symptoms.
An undisclosed number of staff members also tested positive, and they have been instructed to stay at home.
According to a press release from the Lord Fairfax Health District, some patients who tested positive and were taken to a hospital have been returned to Skyview Springs.
"We're encouraged that as of the time of this writing, there have been no deaths in the facility," Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene said in the release, "but we must caution that we are very early in the course of this outbreak, and that it is not uncommon for elderly patients with COVID-19 to have mild symptoms for several days before developing much more severe disease, some of which may lead to death. For this reason, all involved are paying very close attention to events at the facility."
Skyview Springs is working with the Lord Fairfax Health District of the Virginia Department of Health and Valley Health System.
The partnership has allowed Skyview Springs to bolster its health care workforce and provided access to medical supplies and equipment, including personal protective equipment, the Skyview Springs release says.
In addition, Irby said the Northwest Healthcare Coalition, Page County Fire and Rescue and greater community have been supporting the facility, including providing donations and doing a drive-by parade over the weekend.
"The community's backing for our residents and staff is among the most valuable forms of support available right now," Irby said in the release.
According to the Virginia Department of Health website, Page County had 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, along with nine hospitalizations and no deaths.
The health department website says family members inquiring about loved ones in the facility should call (540) 743-4571 and ask to speak with Charleen Pettit, who will be able to provide a daily status update. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the Page County Health Department at (540) 743-6529, the LFHD information line at (540) 771-3992, or the VDH line at (877) ASK-VDH3.
