A Luray nursing home has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the facility announced Wednesday in a press release.
Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center said the case was confirmed Tuesday, and all other staff members and residents were tested Wednesday.
The facility will send all residents with COVID-19-like symptoms to a "local hospital for precautionary care," the release says, and to separate them from residents without symptoms.
Skyview Springs is working with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District "to implement the most effective measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our residents and staff," Jill Irby, the facility's administrator, said in the release.
According to Wednesday's tally on the Virginia Department of Health website, Page County had 16 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Long-term care facilities for the elderly and infirm have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia state health commissioner, announced that long-term care facilities and skilled nursing facilities in neighboring areas can share information on positive COVID-19 cases, including case identification and contact investigation efforts, according to a press release.
With many essential health care providers working at multiple facilities, the effort aims to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
