A video of a public comment at a Page County School Board meeting where a parent said she "will bring every single gun loaded and ready" if her children have to wear masks in school led to charges for the woman and an increased police presence at the division's schools Friday and Monday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Luray Police Department announced it charged Amelia Ruffner King, 42, of Luray, with making an oral threat while on school property — a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The magistrate released King on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to police.
Page County School Board held the meeting Thursday to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order, giving parents a choice for their children to wear masks at school.
King later emailed the school board apologizing for her actions, which was read during the meeting by school board member Amy Painter.
"I in no way meant to imply 'all guns loaded' as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks. My sincere apologies for my poor choice in words," King said in her statement, read by Painter.
The Luray Police Department previously said in a statement it, along with the Page County Sheriff's Office and the Page County Commonwealth's Attorney, were investigating the incident and King is cooperating with law enforcement officials.
In a video of the meeting that has since gained traction on social media, King told school board members, "We need to think as a collective county, we don't need to worry about what Richmond has to say. And there's a lot of science, there's a lot of good science, you know, the mask protects the person that's wearing it."
A school official then says, "That's three minutes." Page County Public Schools allots a three minute time period for public comment.
King continued: "All right, no mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. All right? That's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready."
"Ms. King, that's three minutes, you've gone past your time," the school official said. "It's a policy. Thank you."
In the video, King then took her papers, walked away from the podium and said, "I'll see y'all on Monday."
In the executive order, signed last week, Youngkin said mask mandates in schools had proven “ineffective and impractical,” and parents should have the “ability to decide whether their child should wear masks for the duration of the school day.”
The Page County School Board voted 4-2 to approve the "parent choice," optional mask-wearing to align with the governor’s executive order, which goes into effect on Monday.
"If you think for a second that we take any of this lightly as a board, you are 100% wrong," said Jackie Sullivan-Smoot, a school board member, in the meeting video.
"It is so frustrating because we base our decisions of what we have," she said. "Parents, you have a responsibility in this decision. In that, as we go forward whatever the outcome, the ball is in your court when it comes to your child coming to school if they're sick."
King was one of four speakers during public comment. One was for keeping the mask mandate, while the other three were for lifting it.
School Board Chair Megan Gordon and division Superintendent Antonia Fox released a statement Friday in response to King's comments, writing the division "does not take these kinds of statements lightly."
"Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other," the statement said. "Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate. This kind of behavior is not tolerated from our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by parents or guests of our school division."
Luray Police Chief Bow Cook said his department along with the Commonwealth's Attorney, and state and federal officials investigated the incident, according to a statement.
"The statement that was made absolutely caused public alarm, the parent that made the statement realized that, and immediately contacted law enforcement to apologize because the statement was not intended the way it was perceived," Luray Police Department's statement said.
In her apology to board members, read by Painter, King said, "I'm absolutely mortified. I would never do such a thing. I was only speaking figuratively ... Nonetheless, I'm beside myself."
King said in her apology that she contacted the sheriff's office to "explain herself."
"I never meant to imply I would show up with actual firearms. I'm not a dangerous person and I'm not a threat, and I'm so very sorry for the way it came across," she said.
Page County School Board member Rolf Gubler, who voted against lifting the mask mandate, said the executive order "couldn't have come at a worse time" with omicron cases rising.
"I'm really worried about our students and our staff, and our community," he said. "I'm really disappointed by this decision by the board."
School divisions across the commonwealth have discussed or will be discussing the executive order, which has already been met with a lawsuit from a group of parents from Chespeake asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to block the order from going into effect. Other districts have planned to keep existing mask mandates in place, at least temporarily, because of a state law passed in 2021.
The Rockingham County School Board will begin their meeting Monday in closed session to consult with its lawyer about the masking legalities, as previously reported by the Daily News-Record. Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced this week that masks will continue to be required for all students, staff and visitors on school grounds.
