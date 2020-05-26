Massanutten Regional Library resumed accepting returns of borrowed materials, such as books and DVDs, at all MRL branches Tuesday. Returns should be made at the outside return drops and boxes.
Once items are returned, they will be quarantined for an extended period of time before being placed back on the shelves.
Patrons who checked out materials while MRL was closed will not be charged with any late fees on their accounts.
A reopening date for all MRL branches has not been determined and the library will not be accepting any book donations until further notice.
-- Staff Report
