In response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, all branches of Massanutten Regional Library will close beginning Tuesday.
“This is a very difficult decision to make,” Lois Jones, library director, said in a press release. “We never like to curtail services or programs, but in light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the MRL Board of Trustees and library management have concluded that closing all branches is the best action for the health of both our employees and patrons.”
While physical branches will be closed, MRL will continue to offer a wide variety of online resources, which can be accessed at www.mrlib.org/online-resources.
During the closure, due dates for borrowed materials will be extended until April 6, and fines will not accrue for overdue materials. Book drops will remain open to allow patrons to return any borrowed materials.
— Staff Report
