While the indoor WaterPark, Family Adventure Park, spa and recreation centers have closed due to COVID-19 at least until March 26, Massanutten Resort remains open.
Guests who have made reservations and timeshare owners traveling into the resort are being welcomed by a slightly less crowded park due to the ski and mountain bike season at ease, but also due to the new coronavirus.
Sarah Elson, director of business relations, said the resort has been making adjustments to all areas of operations since Saturday. Popular attractions, like the WaterPark, will be closed through at least March 26 for further evaluation.
Areas of the park that remain open include the golf course, General Store and Market, along with restaurants operating as carryout only.
The resort has been posting COVID-19 updates on its website daily since March 12, but did not start canceling events until March 13.
“We are open for business, however, we are limiting large social gatherings,” according to the March 13 notice. Live music, movie night, bingo night and karaoke were the first events to be canceled, and WaterPark daily ticket sales were being limited.
By Saturday, the resort announced it would close the WaterPark building starting on Monday and canceled nearly a dozen activities, including Taste of the Valley.
With events being canceled, the resort put out a list of social distancing-friendly activities that guests could participate in while most amenities were closed. Activities included snowplay on the snowground, cornhole tournaments and painting in the park.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, Elson said the resort has seen that COVID-19 is having a negative impact on the travel and tourism industries internationally, nationally and locally.
“However, in past historic crisis events, this industry is also one of the first to rebound,” she said. “Once it is safe for people to be able to visit with each other and travel again, we will be ready to welcome them.”
To combat the effects of COVID-19, Elson said the resort has “dramatically” enhanced employee sick leave benefits to assist sick employees temporarily with financial burdens and to ensure healthy employees remain protected.
The resort is also providing daily guest-facing communication through its website, social media, the resort app and email.
All public areas and accommodations have been put on a deep cleaning schedule as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.