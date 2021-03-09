At a School Board meeting Monday, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl proposed that more students head back to the classroom for in-person learning beginning in mid-April.
Scheikl acknowledged that there are logistical considerations that need to be taken into account before that happens.
More and more school divisions are opening in-person learning to students after almost a year of virtual learning due to a mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam that all school divisions in the commonwealth open some in-person learning by March 15.
Area school divisions have been communicating with each other about their reopening plans. Augusta County and Page County are the most recent school divisions to announce in-person learning for most students four days a week.
Scheikl announced a potential pathway back to the classroom for all prekindergarten through 12th grade students, four days a week beginning April 12, with the condition that COVID-19 cases continue to decline. He also discussed reopening playgrounds beginning today.
A survey was sent to parents this week asking about their concerns about reopening school, and one was sent to staff last week.
RCPS has been opening school to students since the year began in September. It began with only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students in-person four days a week. In November, middle schools and the remainder of elementary schools reopened to students two days a week on an A/B schedule.
Most recently, in February high school students across the county returned to the classroom, also on an A/B schedule two days a week.
Recently updated guidelines have indicated that it is safe for students to be in the classroom 3 feet apart, as opposed to the 6 feet that has been implemented all school year. This would allow more students to be in the buildings at the same time, allowing for more in-person learning. This new guideline comes with the caveat that it is only safe to be within 3 feet if masks are worn the entire time and proper ventilation is used in school buildings.
RCPS has mandated mask-wearing for everyone since the beginning, and has spent much of the federal CARES Act money it received on air filters and other technology to create safe ventilation practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.