On Thursday, the City of Harrisonburg announced that one of two mobile COVID-19 testing sites scheduled for Saturday has been moved from Harris Gardens to the Northeast neighborhood.
The testing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for residents of Mosby Court and Northeast neighborhoods who have at least one of the following COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea.
Interpreters will be available, and only one person per household will be permitted to be tested. Up to 100 tests will be available, the city said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.