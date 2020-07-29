The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown a wrench into a number of plans for 2020, but it hasn’t stopped more than 1,000 registered voters in Rockingham County from requesting absentee ballots for the November election, according to Lisa Gooden.
Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County, said that as of Tuesday morning, the office has received 1,041 requests for absentee ballots by mail – nearly exceeding the total number of mail-in ballots from the 2016 presidential election, which was 1,262.
“We are going to surpass that, no problem,” she said.
Gooden said the office has been receiving requests for absentee ballots since May and requests will continue to be an “ongoing thing” as the Virginia Department of Elections released new rules for absentee and early voting for this year, including allowing voters to cast their absentee ballot 45 days before Nov. 3.
“Absentee voting has been offered for a long time, but the fact of the matter is that it’s gotten easier for folks due to changes in the legislature,” she said. “As of July 1, voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee and the burden shifts to the voters.”
Carah Ong Whaley, associate director for the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement, said the no-excuse absentee voting makes voting more accessible for college students, adding that the key is “to ensure that we educate everyone to check their registration, vote where they are registered, to request an absentee ballot and return it in enough time.”
Beginning Sept. 18, registered voters can visit their local registrar office and vote early.
Gooden said requested absentee ballots will be mailed to voters on Sept. 18 and should be received within a few days.
There will also be curbside voting available in Rockingham County for those returning an absentee ballot or voting in-person on Nov. 3, an option that has been available for several years.
“If someone has difficulty walking to wants to minimize risk of getting COVID-19, staff in the office can go out to that vehicle and take a ballot out to the voter. They bring back the ballot in a private folder and cast the ballot,” she said. “If there is a problem, we can go back out to the vehicle and fix it.”
On Election Day, Gooden said election officers will hopefully be outside to assist with curbside voting.
Gooden said there were a number of things to keep in mind for the November election, such as making sure a constituent is registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 13. Any application that is postmarked on Oct. 13 or prior will be added to the voter registration list.
Based on Rockingham County’s history with presidential elections, turnout rates are always the highest. Gooden said the 2016 election saw a turnout of 76%, and she expects this year to be higher.
With less than 100 days until the election, voter registration has been rising when compared to the 2019 general election, when there were more than 50,800 registered voters. As of Tuesday, Gooden said there were 52,417 registered voters in the county.
“It’s increasing frequently, but we are also removing folks who are deceased or moved,” she said. “Generally 50,000 is certainly normal for us.”
A second key element for the election is the 45-day window for absentee voting.
“It certainly gives voters ample time to plan ahead and realize if they don’t want to go in person or are going to be out-of-town,” she said. “They can either vote in person, at the [voter registrar] office, vote absentee or request a ballot to be mailed.”
Gooden said it was important to note that if a voter requests a ballot by mail, they will need to return the ballot by mail or to the voter registrar office. A mail-in ballot can not be turned in at a polling place and if a ballot is not returned, it results in lost time and money.
To request an absentee ballot by mail, a registered voter needs to visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and submit an application. The deadline to file a request is Oct. 23.
The November election will feature town elections in Bridgewater, Dayton, Elkton, Grottoes, Mount Crawford and Timberville, the District 1 seat for the Board of Supervisors, U.S. House of Representatives and the president and vice president.
Efforts to reach the Harrisonburg Voter Registrar office were unsuccessful.
To keep James Madison University students aware of the election, Whaley said the Center for Civic Engagement would offer voter education and engagement through virtual programming and town halls with candidates.
“Students in a couple different political science and journalism classes will be preparing nonpartisan voter education guides with information about the candidates, candidate responses to issues that matter in our area, and information about registering and voting, including deadlines,” she said. “We will send campuswide communications with key dates and deadlines and direct links for students to check their voter registration status, update it if necessary and request an absentee ballot.”
As voter registrar offices across the commonwealth prepare for an increased volume in absentee voting, Whaley said a focus will be put on educating JMU students about their voting choices in Harrisonburg or where their permanent address is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.