Bridgewater College and James Madison University have required students to be vaccinated this year with few exceptions for religious and medical reasons.
For those choosing the exemptions, they were required to sign assumption of risk forms and submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. But serious consequences were announced for those who failed to both get a vaccine or sign an assumption of risk form.
At Bridgewater College, every student has done one or the other, said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications. This means that no student will be unenrolled from the college, which was the consequence announced at the beginning of the year.
Ninety-percent of Bridgewater’s roughly 1,500 students have chosen to get vaccinated, while about 150 students have signed religious or medical exemption forms.
Bridgewater College had one new COVID-19 case last week among students and has 24 total since Aug. 24. There have been two total cases among faculty and staff who have a 92% vaccination rate.
Students who do not receive the vaccine will be required to test three times a week.
James Madison University is getting close to seeing all students either vaccinated or signed assumption of risk forms.
As of the end of last week, 91.4% or 19,179 students have been vaccinated. Students who have signed a waiver account for 8.2% or 1,729 students. Only 72 students have not submitted either.
At the end of August, JMU was sending final warnings to students who had not complied with the school’s policy and were threatening to have their JACards deactivated, barring students access to buildings, including their dorm, and access to their meal plan.
It is employees at JMU that are lagging behind on the school’s policy. Currently, 230 employees have not reported data on whether they are vaccinated or not.
JMU did not have any specific consequence in place for these individuals but said that disciplinary action might be taken if employees who either opted-out of getting a vaccine, or haven’t reported their status, fail to receive a COVID-19 test and report it to the university.
Of JMU’s employees, 85.8%, or 3,387, have been vaccinated, and 8.3% have signed assumption of risk forms.
As of Sunday, JMU had 47 active COVID-19 cases, and has had 257 total cases.
Eastern Mennonite University is the only area college or university that did not specifically say it was requiring students to be vaccinated, but strongly encouraging it. EMU also said that students who do not get vaccinated may be ineligible to participate in certain university activities.
According to EMU’s COVID-19 dashboard, it has two active cases and nine total cases since Aug. 30.
