As the threat of the coronavirus continues to spread, Middle River Regional Jail in Verona started releasing some nonviolent inmates this week.
Without releasing inmates, Superintendent Jeff Newton said, jail staff would have a difficult time isolating an inmate if they were to contract the virus.
“In anticipation of the virus entering our facility, we're trying to reduce the inmate population to give us more flexibility,” Newton said Thursday.
As of Thursday, a handful have already been released.
Newton said he’s following plans that were created by many jails in 2009 during the H1N1 pandemic.
He said the facility is too crowded to handle an outbreak. He said the jail is designed to house 396 inmates, but on most days houses about 900.
He said the goal is to release up to 70 inmates, but that number changes as new inmates are booked into the jail. If that mark is reached, he said, it would free up a male and female section that could be used for isolation.
He said MRRJ is also equipped with six negative pressure cells, which have ventilation systems that allow for the flow of air into cells but not out. These cells are used for housing inmates with airborne illnesses.
Those cells, Newton said, are being used for regular population right now because the jail is overcrowded.
Newton said he has provided a list of nonviolent offenders to commonwealth’s attorneys in jurisdictions that feed inmates into the jail.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
Newton is asking prosecutors to review the list and possibly convert those on work release programs to house arrest and release those who are nearing the completion of their sentences.
Christopher Bean, Rockingham County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said he just received the request from the jail and is reviewing the information.
“We’re in communication [with MRRJ] but haven’t made any decisions yet,” Bean said.
MRRJ plans follow several major cities, including New York City, announcing the release of nonviolent inmates.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that because his staff determines which inmates are sent to MRRJ and which are housed in Harrisonburg that prosecutors would need to look at a combined list of inmates from both jails to see which meet the criteria that is eventually set.
“You would have to do it consistently across the board,” he said. “We wouldn’t even look at where they are housed.”
If inmates are going to be released, he said, those on work release should be a priority since they’re already out in the community during the day.
“That’s where you start,” Hutcheson said.
If MRRJ sets up a section for those who test positive for the virus, he anticipates that inmates who test positive in the county jail will be sent to Verona.
While MRRJ is working to reduce the inmate population, Rockingham County courts are attempting to ease the pressure by expediting cases for inmates with plea agreements that call for time served.
Judges also appear set to reconsider granting bond for some inmates.
On Thursday, Alvaro Antonio Fernandez, 73, of Venice, Fla., appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge T.J. Wilson during a second bond appeal hearing.
Fernandez, a former Mennonite pastor, faces 19 sexual-related felonies that stem from accusations from an adult adopted son from when he was a child in 1982.
Fernandez was arrested in August and was denied bond in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He appealed and was denied by Wilson.
His attorney, Aaron Cook, argued Thursday that Fernandez should be released on bond because of his age and health condition. He said Fernandez is a cancer survivor and has heart and blood pressure issues.
He said it’s almost inevitable that the virus will enter Rockingham County Jail, where Fernandez is being held.
“It’s going to happen and Mr. Fernandez is exactly the person that is at high risk,” Cook said.
Alycia Eldridge, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, asked Wilson to continue to hold Fernandez without bond because he previously admitted to a sexual act with another adopted son.
She argued Fernandez is a flight risk and a danger to the community.
Cook told Wilson that Fernandez, who has no prior criminal record, denies the allegations and emphasized the charges stem from allegations 35 years ago.
Wilson, citing his concern for Fernandez contracting the virus in jail, sided with Cook and granted a $10,000 bond. He also ordered Fernandez to live in Harrisonburg as he awaits his May jury trial.
