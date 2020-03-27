The results from a COVID-19 test administered to a Middle River Regional Jail inmate earlier this week came back negative on Friday, jail officials announced.
The 37-year-old inmate told authorities he was unsure where he might have come in contact with the virus, but he visited the New York City area in the beginning of March. He was booked into the jail on March 11.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
— Staff Reports
