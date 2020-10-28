Middle River Regional Jail announced Wednesday that a transport officer tested positive for COVID-19.
Jail officials say the officer reported the positive test Monday night.
The officer’s last transport was on Oct. 22 when he moved inmates from the Rockingham County Jail to MRRJ in Verona.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
Jail officials say the officer, along with the officer that went along for the transport, is self-isolating.
MRRJ reported that it spoke with officials from the Central Shenandoah Health District about and are awaiting results from the tested inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.