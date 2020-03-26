Middle River Regional Jail reported Thursday that it tested its first inmate for a possible case of coronavirus.
The 37-year-old inmate told authorities he's unclear where he might have come in contact with the virus, but he visited New York City in the beginning of March.
He was booked into the jail on March 11.
The inmate is being held on a felony probation violation.
Results for the inmate should come back in about three days.
