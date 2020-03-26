George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are temporarily shutting all their campgrounds, bathrooms, off-highway vehicle trails and trail shelters in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced in a Thursday email.
Also included in the closure list are many the National Forests’ day-use areas.
Those who made reservations to hold campgrounds and picnic shelters will be notified and refunds will be processed, the release said.
The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests combine to form one of the largest areas of public land in the eastern United States, covering 1.8 million acres in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.