In a normal year, neighborhoods throughout the central Shenandoah Valley would be firing up the grills and mingling around picnic tables for the annual National Night Out celebration.
But the event, which historically takes place throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August, has fallen victim to COVID-19. It’s been rescheduled for Oct. 6.
But, even then, it’s going to be scaled back because of the pandemic.
“It’s not going to be the National Night Out that we’re used to,” said Harrisonburg Police Sgt. Chris Monahan. “We’re going to have to be creative.”
In typical years, city leaders and employees would meet at City Hall and caravan to roughly a half-dozen community spots, including the Northeast Neighborhood and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, to meet with residents.
Monahan said the department is working with medical professionals to determine the best approach for October.
“We certainly don’t want to lose the opportunity to engage the community,” Monahan said.
In addition to Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Elkton, New Market and Timberville typically participate in National Night Out, which the U.S. Department of Justice began in 1984. The idea is that the annual event promotes police-community partnerships as a way of making neighborhoods safer.
Those towns have also postponed the event.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, along with his deputies, typically make stops in the towns and in the city.
He said the postponed National Night Out, scaled-back Rockingham County Fair and canceled lawn parties have hampered law enforcement efforts to make connections with residents.
Hutcheson said building relationships and trust with the community helps prevent and solve crimes
“It’s very disappointing,” he said. “They are the main sources of outreach to the community. It allows us to have some familiarity in place if the need arises.”
