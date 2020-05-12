Every year for as long as he can remember, Lt. Pete Ritchie participated in the National Police Week flag-raising ceremony at the Public Safety Building in downtown Harrisonburg.
While the public ceremony honoring the area’s fallen officers was scrapped because of social distancing requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19, officers throughout the Harrisonburg area are still paying tribute.
“Even though we’re experiencing difficult times right now, we can’t forget the sacrifices the men and women have given to this profession,” Ritchie said. “We’d like to do more, but we can’t do everything we want to do right now. It’s unfortunate, but they’re in our hearts and in our minds. We are still remembering.”
Harrisonburg police officers and Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies will work with their badges shrouded this week to honor the fallen.
National Police Week was established in 1962 to pay tribute to law enforcement.
Three officers from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have been shot and killed since 1959. Another local officer died in a car crash while on duty.
Harrisonburg Police Department Sgt. Manuel W. Trenary, a 26-year veteran, was shot and killed by an unknown burglar as he investigated a break-in at the L&S Diner at 255 N. Liberty St. in October 1959.
Bridgewater officer Wayne Stoutamyer died after being shot in May 1976 by a suspect he previously had arrested on a driving under the influence charge.
In February 1983, Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy John Rafter was shot and killed as he transported a prisoner to the Augusta County Jail.
Grottoes Police Chief William Davies Jr. died in July 1988 when his police car crashed on Va. 256 near Weyers Cave.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he will miss having this year’s ceremony, but that doesn’t change the importance of honoring the fallen heroes.
“It’s definitely disappointing to not have the ceremony,” Hutcheson said. “That’s always something that sets the tone for the week, but it’s important to never forget them.”
Each year, the ceremony features a keynote speaker. In many years, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst served that role.
She said National Police Week is special, but residents ought to recognize police more frequently.
“This is a week where we remember what police do for us everyday,” Garst said. “We owe them for the ability to enjoy our lives. I just wish we’d remember them everyday.”
As with the ceremony, all other National Police Week events have been canceled, including the coffee with a cop and cone with a cop.
Ritchie said officers had planned a new display that was going to be placed at City Hall. The display would have featured several police officers, including what their home life was like and what hobbies they do outside of work.
