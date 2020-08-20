About 1,500 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be returning to the county's 15 elementary schools for the 2020-2021 school year starting Sept. 10, according to Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Some Rockingham County parents opted not to send their pre-k or kindergarten students back to school buildings, preferring to keep them at home to learn virtually. About 420 students have opted out of in-person learning by their parents, representing about 21% of that student population.
For the other grade levels, second through 12th grade, those numbers are still being determined by building principals and families. Scheikl said he anticipated each school will have between 10 and 15% of its usual student population returning to the classroom.
The students considered "vulnerable" and for whom virtual learning will most likely not lead to success are students with learning disabilities or other disabilities, English Language Learners and students with behavioral and emotional needs.
The schools are also looking at students who are significantly behind in reading or math as possible in-person learners, but because of the need to socially distance in the classroom, only a set number of students can return.
Like Harrisonburg City Public Schools, RCPS had to evolve plans for reopening school a few times since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in mid-March. As new research has emerged about children and their ability to get the virus and spread it, the plan has gone from a blended model to an almost online-only model.
But not all students can learn at home. Young students, and students with significant needs are being prioritized when it comes to opening classrooms.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced that at this time 674 students will be returning to the classroom on Aug. 31. This represents about 11% of the total student population.
