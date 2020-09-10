As the number of COVID-19 cases began to soar, and continue to, James Madison University decided to send students home a little over a week after they moved in. Most classes began being held online this week.
It was requested that all students living on campus who were able to move home do so by Monday. However, many students requested to remain on campus for a variety of reasons, said Caitlyn Read, spokesperson for the university.
The goal was to get on-campus residents down to at least 50%, Read said. With 2,720 students staying on campus, 44% of on-campus students remain.
The university received 3,172 requests from students to remain on campus. Most of the 450-student difference was students who changed their mind after submitting their request, Read said, and not students who were denied on-campus residency.
“We were very liberal with granting exemptions,” Read said.
There was a variety of reasons that students cited for wanting to remain on campus. Some students said they have family that they would be putting at risk by returning home, live too far away, don’t have stable internet access or have food insecurity. Some students even said they didn’t have a home to return to, Read said.
Even though the student population on campus has been more than cut in half, all JMU dining facilities remain open, as well as health and wellness services.
“We have a large contingency off-campus that we have to stay open for as well,” Read said.
The university will make a decision by Sept. 25 about whether in-person instruction will resume or if the entire semester will be online.
According to JMU’s COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday, there were 567 active cases and 526 recovered cases, along with 651 self-reported cases among students and employees.
Harrisonburg recorded its largest single day spike of new cases on Tuesday with 143 new cases, a figure that dropped to 53 on Wednesday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
There is more to the data than it first appears, according to city staff. Delays in localities getting relevant COVID-19 data and a server being down Sunday could have contributed to the sudden spike in cases, staff said Tuesday.
The number of cases and average new cases per day have increased since Aug. 27, the day after JMU began in-person instruction.
The city also reported its 34th death Monday, according to data from VDH.
Bridgewater College also welcomed back students last month. According to its COVID-19 dashboard, Bridgewater has had 18 total cases.
Eastern Mennonite University students returned to campus this past weekend.
