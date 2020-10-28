It would have been an exceptionally weird and challenging year even if there wasn’t a presidential election looming. But this is 2020, and that’s what’s happening.
And for first-time, 18-year-old voters it’s an exceptional year to be casting their first ballot.
Liza Churchill, a senior at Broadway High School, has already cast her vote early at the Rockingham County registrar’s office in Harrisonburg.
“Voting is an amazing opportunity to me,” Churchill said. “It allows me to actively participate in our democracy and show my dedication to our country. The idea that my vote could lead to the betterment of our country is inspiring.”
There are few issues pertaining to this election and in general that led to Churchill’s decision — climate, equality and unity.
“It is our duty to protect this planet and restore what we have carelessly used,” she said. “While there are simple changes an individual can and should make to protect the planet, I believe that, as a nation, we also need to support and expand the use of sustainable energy options like wind and solar.”
Olivia Kauffman plans to cast her vote on Election Day. Like her Broadway High School cohort, there are a few issues that are informing Kauffman’s choice of who she would like to see as president.
COVID-19 is a big one.
“One issue that is important to me is how the candidates plan to address COVID-19. Social justice is another issue I find incredibly important as a young person voting for the first time, as is climate change,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman said that being politically active and voting is important because it impacts other peoples’ lives, whether directly or indirectly.
Kaylin Howard has also already voted, but said there are no particular issues that informed her vote for president.
“Honestly, I am not very big into politics, but when I agree with something, I agree with something, and that is the end of discussion,” she said.
Howard said exercising a right, like voting, that some people don’t get, is what has motivated her to get registered and to vote this year.
“2020 has been a circus to say the least, so getting to vote for the first time at age 18 is so important to me as a citizen,” Howard said.
