During a normal college basketball season, Steve Enright would be networking and attending coaching clinics during the Final Four this weekend in Georgia.
But this, of course, is not a normal season — the COVID-19 crisis took care of that for the Bridgewater College coach.
“Right now, at this time of year in a typical universe, I would be with my staff at the Final Four in Atlanta, having a good time and hanging out,” said Enright, who attended his first Final Four in Atlanta several years ago.
So instead Enright, who just finished his first season as the head coach at Bridgewater, is trying to find creative ways to connect with new members of his coaching staff and, perhaps more importantly, potential recruits.
While Division I coaches have bigger budgets, Division III coaches such as Enright and Sarah Mathews at Bridgewater now face many of the same challenges as their peers at higher levels: no in-person access to potential recruits. Coaches can’t just get in their car this spring and drive to the home of a potential recruit to meet the parents.
“We are just trying to figure it out,” said Enright, a former assistant at Division I VMI in Lexington. “This is new for all of us. I have talked to colleagues at all levels of college basketball. We all have to face the reality we are going to take commitments from kids ... who have never seen campus.”
To that end, Enright and Mathews have been working with the admissions office at Bridgewater and have created a visual tour of the campus for student-athletes and their families to watch online.
“In Division III, you work closely with admissions and make sure that process is going smoothly,” Enright said.
“Admissions has been great this whole process,” said Mathews, who also has Division I and II experience.
Enright is relying a lot on Hampton Roads native Marcus Anderson, one of his assistant coaches. “He is much more technology savvy than I am. We are able to show them the housing and weight room” in a virtual tour, Enright said.
Mathews, who just finished her third season at Bridgewater, was also planning to attend the women’s Final Four this weekend in New Orleans. In the past, she has attended clinics and roundtable discussions with other coaches.
“That is the main reason I go,” she said.
She feels bad for Eagles assistant coach Alley Odell, who was planning to attend her first Division I Final Four. “The first one is the best because it blows your mind” with all of the information available, Mathews said. “I was crushed Allie can’t go.”
Mathews hopes that two weekends to watch high school players in person will still take place in July. But there are no guarantees, of course.
For now, she will try to build off the momentum from this past season as the Eagles were 14-12 overall and 13-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference after being picked to finish last.
The Bridgewater men were 9-17 overall and 5-11 in the ODAC, which held its tournament in Salem prior to the virus shutting down most sports in the country and world.
Enright is also using this time to adjust to a pair of new assistant coaches. In the past few weeks, the school announced the addition of Jarrett Hatcher and Bryan Mathews as assistants to Enright.
Mathews, the husband of Sarah, coached the Turner Ashby varsity boys program for one season while Hatcher is the former head coach for the boys at what is now Staunton High.
This is not the first time Sarah and Bryan Mathews have worked at the same college: they were coaches at a small school in their native New York before moving to the Shenandoah Valley. They are expecting their first child in July, she said Friday.
“This is always going to be a basketball household,” she said.
The hiring of Hatcher came after he lost his coaching job at the former Robert E. Lee High following a DUI conviction about two years ago.
“I think he deserves” a second chance, Enright said. “You move on from it. He is very well-liked in this region. He will be a tremendous asset for us across the board.”
That includes alumni relations, as Hatcher graduated from Bridgewater in 1993. “We have a good, strong alumni base of players who played at Bridgewater,” Enright said.
Mathews will lose one senior from this year’s team and expects her key underclassmen to return. Junior Ahlia Moone led the Eagles in scoring this past season while Spotswood graduate Mary Ruth Shifflett of Grottoes was a key starter as a freshman guard.
The Bridgewater men will lose senior standouts such as Davrion Grier and Chandler Murray. Despite the COVID-19 challenges, Enright is eager for his second season as the head coach.
“Fortunately we were able to get some solid commitments with a blend of a couple of transfers and some traditional high school seniors before the pandemic hit. We are going to return a good portion of our last roster. Everyone is in the same boat,” he said of fellow coaches, no matter the level. “There is going to be a lot of video going around” until face-to-face meetings are allowed by schools and conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.