Harrisonburg City Council heard staff’s $293 million proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which does not include any funding for restarting the HHS2 project or expansion or renovation of Middle River Regional Jail, according to presentation documents.
“There is no real estate tax, personal property tax, or water/sewer fee increases in this proposed budget,” City Manager Eric Campbell said during his presentation at Tuesday’s meeting.
There will be an increased contribution of $287,100 to Middle River Regional Jail for additional costs due to overcrowding at the Verona facility, such as renting beds for inmates at other facilities.
Despite the the lack of funding for the continued construction of HHS2, the city budget includes $722,200 for payment of debt service related to the capital project, according to city documents. Construction of a second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2, has been on hold for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When approved by City Council in December 2019, it was understood that the project will precipitate the need for a multiyear real estate tax increase to fund the project,” Campbell said. “Now, the economic impact of the pandemic on the community and the volatility in the bond market requires the project to be suspended. The city’s fragile economic environment still has not made it prudent to move forward on this project at this time.”
Staff’s proposed budget includes the creation of two new positions that will begin being funded in January 2022 — a housing coordinator and human resources generalist.
Earlier in the meeting, council unanimously approved a contentious rezoning request and a special-use permit for the Two41 housing complex at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive.
Neighbors around the roughly 7-acre site, a disused truck terminal and adjacent undeveloped land, cited concerns about increased traffic and parking, the development’s apartment buildings not fitting in with the surrounding single-family detached homes, and water runoff.
Council members discussed the dire need for housing and how developments are increasingly moving into the county.
“I do want to acknowledge those residents who have a concern, and I can just say that we will remain committed as a council to address any of those problems as they do happen to arise,” council member Sal Romero said.
Mayor Deanna Reed agreed.
“These projects are difficult. We have to think about what’s best for the city, and for me it’s important that we continue to look at our housing and our housing need,” Reed said.
Two41 is slated to include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. Three of the apartment buildings will have three stories, while the fourth will have four stories, according to developer documents.
The request had previously been voted down by Planning Commission in December and then sent back for further review by council in February. The developer returned with 11 proffers. Council members Chris Jones and Laura Dent also discussed the potential need to create a permit parking area around the development to reduce the potential for parking overflow of guests at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.