Gov. Ralph Northam released preliminary guidance for how schools can safely hold graduations this spring, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.
The following are some of the mandatory requirements, according to state documents:
- Outdoor maximum capacity is the lesser of 5,000 people or 30% of venue capacity, while indoor maximum capacity is the lesser of 500 people, or 30% capacity.
- Attendees age 5 and older must wear masks at all times, with exceptions for eating, drinking, for those with difficulty breathing or similar health conditions or disabilities, or when trying to speak with someone deaf or hard of hearing.
- Groups seated together within 6 feet are limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.
- Side events, such as tailgating, are barred.
- No food or beverages can be sold at the graduations, but water may be provided.
“We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events," Northam said in the release.
James Madison University announced Wednesday it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for its academic colleges and The Graduate School between May 6 and May 9, while the May 6 university-wide ceremony will be streamed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.