On Saturday morning, Oscar Renteria Aguilar, 17, was one of over 80 city residents to get tested for COVID-19.
The city partnered with the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara to provide the testing for free in the Northeast neighborhood and Mosby Court, where Aguilar was.
Aguilar said on Saturday that he got tested so he could continue to work, though he had no symptoms.
“Right now, I’m just risking [getting COVID-19] to support my mom right now with the bills and stuff,” Aguilar said of working during the pandemic.
By the end of Saturday, not all 100 of the available tests were used, according to a Sunday interview with Michael Parks, the city spokesman.
He said 41 tests were completed at Mosby, while 42 were completed at the Simms Center.
Rodrigue Makelele, one of the translators for Swahili and French at Mosby Court, said there is some misinformation in parts of the city’s immigrant community about how COVID-19 cases are handled, and that may be contributing to the low turnout for testing.
“I guess many people are afraid to come [for testing] cause if they find out they are [COVID-19] positive, they would be locked down,” he said, adding that some people think they will be hauled off to the hospital and separated from their families and friends, maybe for the last time, as a result of testing positive.
He also said some immigrants in Harrisonburg may be concerned about how a positive test result would impact their employment, and thus their finances, when they may already be struggling for financial stability.
Makelele said this sort of misunderstanding has to be alleviated both from the top down, with efforts from the city, as well as bottom up, by those in the community who can speak frankly and clearly to their neighbors and friends without language barriers or cultural miscommunications.
“If people don’t get their information, they might be like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be put in quarantine because I tested positive, because I have things to do,’” he said.
Parks said the city is aware that some residents may have reservations about being tested.
“There are a lot of people that they may be concerned with the idea of even getting tested, because if they do, and they’re positive, then they know that’s seven, 10, 14 days [they] can’t work,” Parks said.
Hispanic or Latino residents make up more than one-third, 37%, of COVID-19 cases in the city and 32% of cases in the county, according to a presentation by Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, at last week’s City Council meeting.
Nearly 21% of Harrisonburg residents and over 7% of residents of Rockingham County are Hispanic or Latino, according to 2018 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Kornegay said on Tuesday the figures “may be a little bit underestimated.”
An email to Virginia Department of Health representatives and the Central Shenandoah Health District on a more detailed breakdown about the demographics of Harrisonburg and Rockingham COVID-19 cases was unanswered on Sunday.
Reports from across the country show that members of minority communities are getting COVID-19 at disproportionate rates.
Saturday’s testing was limited to one family member per household to help stretch the impact of administering the tests, given their limited supply, according to Natalie Bass, director of quality management and clinical education at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
“The hope is that testing in some of these areas, where people live really close together, [and is] a defined population, and we can see what’s the prevalence of the virus’ activity right here,” Bass said Saturday morning outside the leasing office of Mosby Court and across from the COVID-19 testing tent.
The city first began messaging about the virus in English, Spanish and Arabic, the three most common languages in the city that may be spoken exclusively, according to Parks. Staff then added Swahili and Russian to the messaging around Easter.
“There’s a lack of knowledge and understanding [of COVID-19] in general with the entire population, but then when you throw in individuals that either speak English as a second language or don’t speak it at all, that adds an extra barrier for people to get through,” Parks said.
The city has a state contract with translators, who translate city messages then send them back for announcements over 24 to 48 hours, according to Parks.
He also said the city has teamed up with Church World Service and Welcoming Harrisonburg Committee to translate health messages and spread them in immigrant communities over shorter periods of time than by using the state contract.
The city has also sent out 8,000 mailers with messages in five different languages to homes in the 22802 zip code and is in the process of hanging 5,000 door hangers, also in five different languages, on homes in the Northeast neighborhood, on Commerce Drive and Northfield Court.
Parks said other parts of the city, such as Holly Court, Norwood Street, South Avenue and Mosby Court, and parts of Reservoir, along with Vine Street and Harris Gardens, are are also on the city’s radar for increased messaging.
He said these neighborhoods have high rates of English as second language speakers and aren’t getting messages from the city through “traditional means,” such as the newspaper, social media, news websites or TV.
“We know we have to do extra to reach these citizens,” Parks said.
City staff have also united with 70 congregations to help best spread relevant information about COVID-19 and local response efforts and recommendations, he said.
Bass said word-of-mouth is probably the best way to increase testing.
She said bringing testing to neighborhoods is helpful to residents where language and income may be barriers to getting tested.
Bass said the results from Saturday’s tests should be available within 24 to 48 hours.
Parks said the city would work with Sentara to have another series of free COVID-19 testing available in another diverse neighborhood by the weekend.
“The more tests the state will bring here, we will find a place for it to happen,” Parks said on Saturday. “This is a good first start.”
