For Harrisonburg nurse Cam Carte, and his co-workers in the behavioral health unit at Sentara RMH Medical Center, laughter is more than a reaction to a joke.
It’s a tool to battle the insidious stress that can drag down nurses even while they do their best to heal patients.
“You’d be surprised how much laughter will break up the stress and the monotony of things,” he said. “A good laugh is good for the soul.”
Nurses are faced with stressful jobs, even while not factoring compounding issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide shortage of nurses, according to Jamie Robinson, associate director for undergraduate nursing programs at James Madison University.
“The toll of the work is very trying and mentally exhausting,” Robinson said. “Working with people at their most vulnerable — it’s a privilege but also something you have to worry about.”
Carte said nurses read each other’s body language and will take over duties when they notice a colleague is under immense strain.
“Being able to pick up on cues from staff — it’s imperative that we do that,” said Tena Bibb, a 26-year nurse and the director of patient care services for behavioral health at Sentara RMH.
“It’s that acknowledgement and knowing we’re all in this together,” Bibb said.
Nurses often have a hard time communicating with others about the difficulties they are facing while working, she said. Sometimes, this means that they even have difficulty talking about the challenges they face daily to friends, neighbors and even family, according to Bibb.
“Trust me, I’m the same way,” Bibb said. “I think that’s a huge barrier I’d say.”
Carte said his family plays a large part in supporting him.
“I spend a lot of time talking with my two sons and my wife,” he said. “It’s just good to have family to rely on to deal with stress. And a good golf game never hurts.”
Carte’s faith also helps him get through the days, he said.
“I feel like at times I just have to turn over all the burdens I feel that I have on my shoulders and all my heart over to the Lord and just be more in consistent prayer and understanding with what he would have me do,” he said.
Bibb said she thinks the largest contributor to the stress nurses face with COVID-19 is the rapid release of new information, which includes sometimes shifting best methods for care.
“That’s a bit overwhelming in itself,” Bibb said.
Bibb and Carte said there are ways that nurses can help support each other that sometimes others cannot provide because they do not fully understand the challenges that are part of the profession.
“The fact that we have a bunch of experienced bunch of nurses, particularly in our unit, who get the fact that you need to just be able to confide in and somebody that you can share thoughts and concerns and hopes with,” Carte said.
Sentara RMH established a “mental wellness office” where staff was encouraged to go and speak if they faced issues, which is staffed throughout the week and manned by phone over the weekends, according to Bibb.
“I think most schools, hospitals and other organizations are promoting a work-life balance to the extent they can,” Robinson said.
Robinson said JMU, which has about 1,400 students studying nursing every year, has assignment and coursework dedicated to teaching self-care to future nurses.
The Virginia Nurses Association is hosting webinars to help nurses deal with stress and strengthen resilience, tackling compassion fatigue and practice of self-care.
A representative from the Virginia Nurses Association could not be reached for more information Tuesday.
The five webinars, titled “Emotional First Aid: Managing Stress and Emotional Distress during (and after) COVID-19,” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Sep. 3.
Those interested can register via https://virginianurses.com/events/event_list.asp.
Both Bibb and Carte said the local community has been incredibly supportive of nurses, health care workers and Sentara RMH support staff, whether by donating masks, placing homemade signs of blessings and support at hospital entrances, or even buying lunches for staff.
“So many folks just say, ‘Thank you,’ whether or not you have all your badges and stuff on,” Carte said. “If you’re getting gas at the [station] or in 7-Eleven trying to grab a cup of coffee, so many folks are saying, ‘Thank you.’ And that’s huge.”
