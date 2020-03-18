Our Community Place announced in an email Wednesday that it has revamped its schedule to meet the needs of the homeless community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OCP — located at 17 East Johnson St. in Harrisonburg — is now open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, which will be served in a social-distancing format, according to a press release.
On Fridays OCP will serve a free community lunch in a take-out service the organization is calling the “Drive-Through Soup Kitchen.”
According to the release, during the week, OCP will now only be open to homeless and low-income persons or families in need with no volunteers allowed.
OCP will continue other services to the homeless, including showers, laundry, mail, internet, bathrooms and case management. Only 10 persons are allowed in the building at a time, with hand washing required upon entering the building, the release stated.
— Staff Report
