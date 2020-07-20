As states began the process of reopening over the last six weeks, some areas across the country saw an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. As a result, some reopening plans have been stalled or, in some cases, walked back.
For those still able to move forward with their reopening procedures, however, the attention is now turning toward how they can remain reopened and avoid another shutdown. To achieve as much, most local health officials agree that keeping gatherings small, wearing masks and maintaining six feet of social distance are the keys to ensuring a safe path forward.
Virginia
Following the CDC guidelines on masks, social distancing, sanitizing, and self-isolating, is exactly what the Virginia Department of health are asking of Virginians, according to the department’s public information officer, Julie Grimes.
“We know that everyone has a part in helping to stop the spread or at least slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
The state has seen some spikes in cases in certain areas across the state, including the Virginia Beach area, Grimes said.
“They believe the spikes we’re seeing in the beach areas are because of people gathering in groups,” she said. “There have been a number of reports of people not wearing masks while in places where they should be wearing masks.”
Due to the spikes, Gov. Ralph Northam has “stepped up enforcement” of mask-wearing guidelines, Grimes said.
“Unless you have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, you are to follow executive orders that say if you are inside a building, you should wear a face covering unless you are eating or drinking,” Grimes said.
In the beginning of the pandemic, “enforcement” was more of an opportunity to educate, Grimes said. Health Department inspectors would visit different businesses and remind people to wear masks and educate people about the virus.
“Now, we’re in Phase 3, and everyone should be aware of the fact that masks are important,” Grimes said.
Northam’s “stepped up enforcement” includes allowing the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the Department of Agriculture to conduct “unannounced visits” to establishments like bars and restaurants to ensure people are following the guidelines, Grimes said. Should there be a violation, those agencies have the authority to offer consequences like a court order or even revoking a license to sell liquor.
West Virginia
Rising numbers of COVID cases have taken some wind out of the sails of the state’s recovery, with Gov. Jim Justice reimposing a handful of restrictions last week.
Justice ordered the cancellation of summer fairs and festivals, which had received a green light to resume earlier this month. He also lowered the limit on group gatherings from 100 people to 25 and ordered bars in Monongalia County, the home of West Virginia University, to be closed for 10 days due to the number of cases there.
“I think he (Justice) would say he is really trying to thread that needle appropriately” and balance the health of the citizens and avoid as much as possible the economic harm that could come with closing things down again, said Dr. Clay Marsh, who heads up the state’s coronavirus response.
The number of positive cases in West Virginia doubled over the last two weeks, Marsh said. The rate of positive tests climbed over 3 percent in recent days from less than 1 to 1.2 percent two weeks ago, he said.
To get those numbers moving in the opposite direction, he said, West Virginia residents need to practice social distancing and wear masks, something Justice made mandatory — albeit without penalties — two weeks ago. The state must also continue to increase testing, which will provide data that allows decision-makers to tailor their approach to combating the virus.
“You don’t want to take a hammer to fix something that has a very specific need,” Marsh said.
Expanded testing can identify “super-spreaders” who don’t realize they’re infected because they are asymptomatic or presymptomatic, Marsh said.
While “most people do OK with COVID,” Marsh said, West Virginia has a number of populations who are at higher risk for problems from the disease due to factors including age, underlying health conditions like obesity and heart disease and even smoking or the use of e-cigarettes.
Although younger people are thought to be less at risk for serious health effects, the long-term effects of the disease are still unknown, Marsh said. Information about the virus continues to evolve, with recent indications suggesting it is more of a vascular disease than a disorder of the lungs.
“People with blood type A (can) have much worse outcomes than people with blood type O,” Marsh said. “The blood is clotting throughout a lot of people’s bodies with COVID” leading in some cases to mild strokes or heart attacks, he said.
Maryland
Most of the state is in Stage 2 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan. The keys to moving toward Stage 3 are fairly simple, said Dr. Randall Culpepper, medical director of the Frederick County Health Department.
Those keys? Practice social or physical distancing, telework to the maximum extent possible and wear a mask.
“If people are not following those general principles … we’re going to go backwards,” Culpepper said.
Frederick County is averaging 15 or 16 new cases a day, a slight increase in recent weeks, Culpepper said. The seven-day rolling average for positive tests was about 2.4 percent, up from 2 percent a week earlier, but below the 4.6 percent rate statewide, he said.
Culpepper said increased testing could be the reason for the higher numbers and slight positivity rate increase. But additional testing alone can’t explain bigger jumps in other parts of the country.
“That isn’t why,” Culpepper said. “You would expect to have the same positivity rate” even if there were more individual cases detected.
Dropping in Frederick County are the hospital census and the number of deaths, with just four fatalities recorded in the past five weeks. State statistics show the county with a total of 113 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Not that long ago, Culpepper said, there might have been four or more deaths in a single day.
“The number of days with zero on it makes my heart sing,” he said.
Culpepper said many people in Frederick understand the importance of wearing masks. Face coverings are required by the state in all retail establishments, but he said he knows there are places — some local bars, for example — where that’s ignored.
“I’m dumbfounded by that,” Culpepper said. “Why wouldn’t you want to take those precautions that will keep my business open?”
But Culpepper said he believes most people are willing to wear masks, which he noted provide more protection for those around an individual than the actual mask-wearer.
“As frustrated as I get with those who don’t, I’m really pleased with those who do,” he said.
