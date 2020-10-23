While the United States has been hard hit by COVID-19, many other countries have much higher death tolls.
Many of those hard hit areas are the countries that receive shoeboxes from Operation Christmas Child, which is underway in the Shenandoah Valley
“They need these boxes more than ever before,” said Grayson Willis, an OCC volunteer and member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. “It’s affected all countries, but even more in Third World countries. They need encouragement.”
Last year, Valley residents donated roughly 20,000 shoeboxes containing school supplies, toys and toiletries to the project.
OCC, part of the Rev. Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse organization, was founded in 1993.
Shoeboxes have been delivered to 178 million children in more than 160 countries. Boxes are collected in the United States, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Spain.
“For a lot of these kids in Third World countries, this is the only gift they will ever receive, and you get a chance to share the gospel,” Willis said. “You get to witness to them and their families.”
This year’s collection point in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area is the First Church of the Nazarene. Box collection begins Nov. 16 and wraps up Nov. 25.
This year, to adapt to COVID-19, drops will be conducted in a drive-thru service.
“They’re doing it a little bit different this year to keep people safe,” Willis said.
At the church, a mask-wearing volunteers will greet each vehicle and instruct its occupants on where to put the shoeboxes. There will also be a touch-less way to provide contact information and the number of shoeboxes being dropped off.
The drop-off location will be open on Nov. 16, 18, 20 and 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 17 and 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.
After the boxes are collected at the Port Republic Road church, they are loaded onto a truck and sent to one of eight regional distribution centers to be inspected and shipped throughout the world.
