For nearly three decades, Maryland resident Tonas Kalil and roughly 50 children called Rockingham County home for one week each August as part of the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp.
But due to COVID-19, that streak will be snapped this year. Organizers canceled this summer’s camp.
“It breaks all of our hearts,” Kalil said. “We held out as long as we thought we possibly could. Social distancing would be difficult. Everything would have been difficult. We would have had to have meals in shifts, and that’s not camp.”
Maryland physical therapists Kalil and Linda French started the camp to help children with burn injuries form relationships with each other and to boost their self-esteem.
The camp provides entertainment and educational activities each day based on a theme, which was Under the Sea last year.
Children ranging from 7 to 17 years old attend the weeklong camp, which would have been entering is 32nd year. Most campers are from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The camp’s first year was held in Maryland, followed by two years in Pennsylvania. This year would have been the 29th in Rockingham County.
The Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp first moved to Camp Horizons and later to Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center north of Keezletown.
Kalil said moving to the Shenandoah Valley was the best thing that has happened to the camp.
Each year, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County firefighters host a fundraiser for the camp. For many years, it was held at Applebee’s on East Market Street. Last year, it shifted to O’Neill’s Bar and Grill on University Boulevard.
“Over a period of time, we developed a lot of friendships,” he said. “We have tremendous support, fundraisers and volunteers.”
Deputy Fire Chief Matt Tobia of the Harrisonburg Fire Department has volunteered as a camp counselor for 15 years, long before he joined the HPD ranks last year.
He said it was disappointing making the decision to cancel, but understood it needed to be done.
“That’s a huge loss,” he said. “I’m sad, mostly for the kids. For many of these kids, who often live under difficult circumstances, it’s a one-week respite. Camp is a safe place. It’s heartbreaking.”
While the camp is canceled, Kalil said he’s hoping the annual Baltimore/Washington area picnic, which is usually held in June, can be moved to the fall.
“We still have a little hope,” he said.
Tobia said the tradition of giving campers a backpack full of school supplies will still continue, although the bags will likely be shipped to their homes.
“We want them to start the school year off on the right foot,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.