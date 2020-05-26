On May 20, 317 COVID-19 cases were Shenandoah Valley poultry workers, according to an email from a state health official to a local activist obtained by the Daily News-Record on Tuesday.
The email was sent by Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District to Michael Snell-Feikema, a local activist and member of Community Solidarity with the Poultry Workers, on Saturday night.
The email does not identify how many cases are associated with individual plants. According to Kornegay, the VDH will not disclose that information, citing state code.
"We can't break down into localities, but we can report the aggregate number of people in the district who work in the poultry industry who have tested positive for COVID. As of May 20, that number is 317," said Kornegay in a statement emailed Tuesday from Robert Parker, the public information officer for the Virginia Department of Health Western Region.
Since early April, health officials have been in “close-contact” with all of the plants by email and phone, according Kornegay's Saturday email.
By April 6, there a “handful” of cases at the seven plants across the Valley, according to the email.
There were 742 cases of COVID-19 in Harrisonburg, with 21 deaths, while there are 478 cases of the virus in Rockingham County with six deaths, according to the most recent data provided by the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
Kornegay and Virginia Department of Health staff have declined to give much information about local COVID-19 patients, citing privacy restrictions. The Daily News-Record has asked for more information in the past about cases related to large employers, such as poultry processing facilities, but has been rebuffed with officials citing privacy concerns laid out in state code.
