The Rockingham County Fairgrounds looks a little different without carnival rides and musical entertainment filling the hot summer air, but after months of diligent planning, the fair kicks off today with livestock shows and competitions that bring the fair back to its agricultural roots.
After the Rockingham County Fair Association announced the cancellation of numerous fair events due to the COVID-19 pandemic in July, the red carpet was rolled back up and typical fair-themed events were parted with, such as bingo, midway games and grounds entertainment each day.
“I hope people realize [the fair] won’t look the same,” said Rebecca Holloway, general manager of the Rockingham County Fair.
The Rockingham County Fair is the largest county fair in the state and drew in a crowd of roughly 80,000 people last year. In order to follow social distancing and safety guidelines, there will be a 1,000-person limit on the grounds and inside livestock areas at all times this year — painting a similar look to the first fair held in 1949, where 5,000 people attended between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.
But attendance won’t be the only thing looking similar to the first county fair as the main focus this year will be agricultural events, such as the livestock, beef, dairy, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbit and pigeon shows.
“For the 4-H and FFA families, it’s something for those students to look forward to and to be able to do that, I think they are grateful to the fair board for allowing them to continue on,” Holloway said. “Just to be able to do something has been hard to organize and plan, but I think it’ll be worth it.”
Grace Fravel, 17, of Broadway, is nearing her final years of competing in the market animal shows at the Rockingham County Fair and with the ability to compete this year, she can still compete before aging out in 2021.
This year will mark Fravel’s eighth year competing at the Rockingham County Fair, where she shows hogs and cattle. Training animals for the show is a monthslong process and the hard work put into it is recognized during fair week.
“For me, the showcase was always my thing anyway,” she said. “It’ll be different with no rides, but I can focus on my animals and it gives us a chance to talk to the public more, which is a positive thing.”
Livestock shows will be taking place inside the new hoop barn that was recently completed. Holloway said another new feature to the livestock shows is that they will be livestreamed this year, along with the livestock sale on Friday.
“All the shows can be watched online,” Holloway said.
Homemaking, arts, photography, horticulture, flower and farm crop displays and competitions will still be held, along with the antique and farm tractor pulls. Those anticipating attending the antique and farm tractor pulls on Friday and Saturday are asked to purchase tickets online in advance, but ticket sales will be available in person.
Holloway said one “truly new” feature to the fair is an antique tractor display and parade that will take place Tuesday through Thursday. On Thursday, the parade will go to Bridgewater Retirement Home and White Birch at 3:30 p.m. and later return back to the fairgrounds.
The idea of having an antique tractor display came from interest a few fair board members had, along with providing an event people could look at while being outside, Holloway said.
When inside, face coverings will be required at the fair and in line at food booths.
There will only be four food booths open this year instead of the typical 11 booths in previous years. The food booths at the county fair can be the largest fundraisers through the year for area nonprofit groups such as the 4-H, Ruritans and FFA, according to Holloway. Booths that will be open are McGaheysville Ruritan Club Booth, Mount Crawford Ruritan Club Booth, Rockingham County Young Farmers Booth and the Rockingham County 4-H Food Pavilion.
Holloway said classic fair food such as candied applies, cotton candy and funnel cake will be available.
And for those worried about staying safe and healthy at the fair, Holloway said the organization was certified by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions’ Consumer Protection Program, which covers controlling traffic flow in all animal areas, creating proper signage, installing hand-washing stations and establishing special cleaning protocols.
“That helped us, but our fair has been following those guidelines for awhile now,” Holloway said. “We do inspections hourly and people didn’t know.”
Hand sanitizing stations will be located around the fairgrounds, as they are every year.
“Feel free to come out to see the fair, only if you feel safe,” Holloway said.
