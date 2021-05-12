Parents had a number of questions for the Rockingham County School Board on Monday about what the return to school will look like this fall.
They are understandable questions, but many cannot be answered at this time, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl told parents during his monthly COVID-19 update.
Parents want to know if students will be required to wear masks or get vaccinated for COVID-19.
For both of these questions, the answer is out of Scheikl’s and other school division leaders’ hands.
Mask requirements will be based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as mandates by Gov. Ralph Northam. For instance, Executive Order 72 is still in place, which requires employees who work indoors to wear masks.
Northam is expected to make an announcement about possibly lifting regulations on gatherings on June 15. However, it’s unclear if he will address mask use at that time.
As for vaccines, the short answer is they won’t be required. Rockingham County, as a school division, will not require teachers or students to have the vaccine to be present at school this fall. However, if a law is passed requiring students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, like there is for measles, mumps, Rubella and others, Rockingham County will have no choice but to enforce that.
“It’s not something that we decide,” Scheikl said. “It will be decided by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health.”
Pfizer just got approval for emergency use of its vaccine for children as young as 12, and is expecting to have a vaccine for children as young as 2 by September.
At this point, Scheikl said, what is known about the next school year is students will be in the classroom five days a week.
Also, a virtual learning option will not be available unless a student has a medical homebound requirement. The School Board considered keeping the Home Learning Academy around in some form for the 2021-2022 school year, but Scheikl is recommending it only apply to students who would have used it before the pandemic.
Questions about vaccines, masks, social distancing, sporting events, social events, field trips and more will have to wait to be answered until those who create laws and executive orders do so at a time closer to the next school year.
