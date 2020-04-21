Area students have officially been home from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic for five weeks. Under normal circumstances students would still have seven weeks of school left before getting out for the summer.
In these unprecedented times, parents are doing what they can to entertain, and supplement their children’s education, while many work from home themselves.
Tara Witter, a Rockingham County parent, is at home with her five children who range from ages 18 to 7. Her youngest two attend Elkton Elementary School. Her oldest two are at East Rockingham High School and her middle child is at Elkton Middle School.
“We really run the gamut on how they feel about it,” Witter said of her children’s varying reactions to being home from school.
Her oldest son is a senior and he is not thrilled about not knowing when he will be able to attend a graduation ceremony or if he can have a party, his mom said. Finding work has also been difficult for him.
Things just ended, Witter said. The projects her kids were working on before the pandemic closed schools, and concerts and events that were scheduled, just stopped.
“The two other teens are quite happy to be out of school,” Witter said. But it’s been hard for her 7-year-old and 10-year-old, who miss their routine and miss seeing their friends.
While Witter’s husband has been going to work every day as a physical therapist, Witter has been working from home. She said the school division has been great about providing online resources and physical resources in the form of learning packets to keep her kids still working and learning.
However, learning in its traditional sense has taken a step back in favor of practical experiences, such as working on fractions by cooking, gardening or fixing things around the house.
“Structured school work has become supplement to the everyday learning,” Witter said.
For example, as a large family, recipes often have to be doubled or even tripled, and the fourth-grader has been practicing fractions and math based on this.
Overall it’s been hard, but they’re making it through, Witter said.
Aris Ohanessian and his wife Dawn have a third-grader at Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg.
Ohanessian said the biggest challenge for them has been trying to come up with a basic curriculum that keeps their daughter’s attention and sticks with what was planned by her teacher, without using electronics as a crutch.
Dawn Ohanessian is working from home as a James Madison University employee, and while Aris is still employed, he’s not working his job at the moment, which gives him time to work with his daughter.
“My wife does the lesson plans most days in the evening and I work with my daughter during her ‘school work periods’ during the day,” he said. “We have a daily schedule we try to stick to every Monday through Friday.”
Ohanessian said the school has provided a list of websites and two sets of physical work packs during this time of social distancing. Beyond that, her teacher has sent inconsistent messages via an app, but nothing on a daily or weekly basis via a video conference that would be called a class, he said.
When asked what would make this time easier for parents, Ohanessian said some kind of regular school-led lecture, whether daily or weekly, that could involve some kind of video conferencing.
“My wife jokingly, ‘A live-in teacher,’” Ohanessian said.
For Sarah Gibson, a South River Elementary School parent of a first-grader and a prekindergarten student, one thing that worried her when it was announced that students would not be returning to school were her kids’ weekly speech services they were receiving at school.
“Caleb has an IEP,” Gibson said of her eldest. “Because he has extra needs I wanted to make sure he didn’t fall through the cracks. That has 100% not been the case with the special education team at South River.”
The school has been sending along things they can work on at home, so that the progress they make isn’t lost during the spring and summer. They’ve also been calling weekly to make sure Caleb isn’t falling behind or needs help on anything.
“The principal at South River has been positively wonderful,” Gibson said. “There has been lots of communication.”
Her first-grader’s teacher has also been using video chat through Facebook Messenger to communicate with him, Gibson said.
She has been able to work from home through her job with Farm Credit, which helps when it comes to her children’s education. There is lots of story time in the evenings, as well.
“The level of expectation at our elementary school is mindful that a lot of us are working from home and that we’re not teachers,” Gibson said.
