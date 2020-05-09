Birds chirping on beat to the steady strums of an out-of-view guitar guide Kate Trammell as she sways center stage of the back porch. In the background, the morning grass is still dewy and gentle sunbeams filter through the tree branches, but the camera only has eyes for Trammell’s dramatic kicks and twists.
Saturday mornings have always meant dance class for Trammell. Out of the studio and out of reach from her cohorts, the James Madison University dance professor emerita has moved her Dance for Parkinson’s classes online to ensure people living with the nervous system disorder are not isolated from therapeutic exercises and socialization during the pandemic.
Since February of 2019, Trammell has led Dance for Parkinson’s classes to address symptom-specific concerns related to balance, cognition, motor skill, depression and physical confidence through community dance.
When the world began to freeze in place, she said she knew people affected by Parkinson’s would suffer from the closing of gyms and social venues, so she reached out to her teaching assistants across the East Coast to coordinate online sessions to maintain a regular exercise outlet for participants.
“It’s a degenerative neurological disorder, so there’s a lot of impact to the motor system. … Being able to move with flow, that’s a real challenge with Parkinson’s. Typically, a person with Parkinson’s feels like they’ve lost the ability to control their movement, so dance is very, very consciously and specifically equipped to practice the skills of motor planning, connectivity and movement,” she said.
From 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. every Saturday, Trammell sits in a chair front and center of the camera and rotates between wide, sweeping movements to sporadic, bursting motions to her Zoom class along to musical accompaniment from faculty musical director Toby Twining and his daughter, Azalea.
Donna Van Hyning was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease seven years ago and registered for her first dance class in October last year. Normally, she also attends Parkinson’s Support Group meetings at Sentara RMH once per month, but meetings have been canceled during the pandemic, so the online sessions are her main source of connection and movement.
Alongside her husband, Mark, the two have attended classes nearly every weekend. Van Hyning said the class is a welcoming, positive place for people with Parkinson’s disease that uplifts her spirits.
“It gives me a fun way to exercise, which is very important for people with Parkinson’s. I’m also encouraged when I go to these classes and see Kate and all of her helpers, many of them JMU students, giving of their time, talents and compassion to help those with Parkinson’s,” Van Hyning wrote in an email.
After the pandemic canceled the hospital support group meetings, Van Hyning said she doubted Dance for Parkinson’s classes could continue, so it was a delightful shock when Trammell offered virtual classes.
“When the classes were first canceled due to COVID-19, we really had no idea that doing classes online would be an option. Kate went the extra mile,” she wrote. “My husband and I want to express thanks and appreciation to Kate for organizing the class, all the JMU students who help with the class, and the musicians who provide beautiful live music for the class. All of their efforts make a big impact on those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers who participate in the class.”
Every weekend from her family home in New Jersey, rising sophomore dance major Caraline Christie signs onto Zoom as a volunteer for lessons. Christie first joined the program in the fall semester because she was intrigued by the opportunity to serve others through dance and has since leaned into the future prospect of pursuing dance movement therapy as a career.
“I love helping people and I love to dance, so it sounded like the perfect opportunity to combine both of those passions, so I started going and I fell in love with it,” she said.
Christie and six other volunteers were awarded a two-year fellowship to pursue Dance for Parkinson’s Disease training through the Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn, New York, with grant funding from the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship and additional financial support from the College of Visual and Performing Arts and College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.
Her favorite part of joining the classes each weekend? Seeing the emotional impact of the participants and how strangers have become friends through shared experiences.
“One thing I enjoy is being able to see all the smiling faces of the participants every week, and they really built a community through the classes and a support system. It feels like a time where they are able to come and forget a little bit about what they’re going through and just dance and be with each other,” Christie said.
Trammell said the two biggest challenges with moving classes online were guiding users to upgrade their computers and feel comfortable with the digital tools. For those new to video conferencing, students are available to answer questions and walk through set-up with participants.
At the end of each Zoom workout, the class closes out with a round of gift-giving. Offering affection, jokes or advice, participants are encouraged to create a motion to signify a gift they want to send to another participant, who mimics the movement and sends another gift to someone else.
Last Saturday, Trammell began the session with gentle bending and wiggling to encourage blood flow before moving into steady sun salutations, reaching closed palms into the air and releasing on exhale. From jazz to an operatic aria and even tango, each dance was instructed in small increments with fluid gestures, engaging certain muscles. Toward the end, an exercise of interpretation invited participants to create their own movements and mimic the percussion and pace of songs with dramatic stomping and twirling in sync with crashing crescendos.
“They are important in each others lives. Many of them have been in this program for a long time,” Trammell said. “I’ve been very moved by the thoughtfulness and the sense of commitment that they all have for one another. So, that’s an example of the way we’re using technology to try and enhance a sense of connectivity and support for one another during hard times.”
Classes are free and require a one-time registration. Interested participants can register by emailing Trammell at trammekx@jmu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.