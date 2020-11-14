Organized chaos. It’s the simple, beautiful truth behind Ivan Christo’s latest project, “Empire of Excellence.”
Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Christo dabbled with weekly shows to maintain engagement with fans and friends, but he missed the collaboration with fellow creators and excitement of performing to an interactive audience. What began on the virtual stage, Socially Distant Fest, has morphed into the animated and goofy production, “Empire of Excellence.”
“I was a musician who was looking for ways to express myself and figure out a new world without interacting live audiences,” Christo said. “It’s a lot of fun and I’m laughing, but I’m communicating with all these people and what it’s shown me in this quarantine and pandemic is I can still have a social life and laugh with people in real time.”
Between cheesy graphics overlaid by neon typeset reminiscent of ’90s Nickelodeon and the quick hilarity of improvised interactions between hosts and warmongering beings of other worlds (and planets, if you consider Pluto such), nothing makes sense in the latest Harrisonburg creative venture.
Several decade-old bits from Christo and his friend and co-host Trevor Chase appear in the series along with weekly shows Christo streamed during the early months of the pandemic.
“It’s fun for me because now we can actually make it come to life,” Chase said.
“Empire of Excellence” debuted on Halloween in a spooky extravaganza called “The Cosmic Hand.” Kicking off with a catchy, static-ridden, rock opening, the show starts by poking fun and embracing its homemade production value with drinking rules that include hydrating oneself when a technical error arises or the wrong camera is selected.
Throwing in several close-up shots and exaggerated “woah’s,” the hosts give credit where credit is due and describe 1992 cult classic “Wayne’s World” as inspiration for the show, now infused with modern atrocities of Christo and Chase’s warped imaginations. Other influences include “Beavis and Butt-Head,” John Carpenter and “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
“What I enjoy is making people laugh,” Chase said.
Episode one centers on a cosmic hand, decorated in shimmering star stickers and rainbow paint. Upon touch activation, the hosts are transported through a psychedelic loop to a warrior skeleton, the Emperor of the Empire of Butts, who was shredding on an electric guitar before a fit of raging, green screen fire. Along the way, the hosts enter new and outlandish segments featuring local artists and creatives in a spit-firing match of spontaneity.
“It kind of makes it fun for us. We don’t know what’s going to happened, and we think it’s funny they don’t know what’s going to happen,” Christo said.
Several guests appear throughout the series — some in peace, others in villainy. Because the show’s tagline is “World’s Best Show,” one such nemeses are the Plutonians of Crab Action, who’ve come to convince the human race Pluto is a real planet, or face their wrath.
Grant Penrod, who performs as intergalactic rock being King Gnat Cruel from Crab Action, is a central villain of the show and said the magic of Christo and Chase’s episodic exploration is the lighthearted, wonky humor like “a kid’s show for adults or a talk show for kids.”
“It’s all very loose and off the cuff. The unplanned nature of it in some ways — one, it makes it more spontaneous, it makes it weirder,” Penrod said. “A little disorganized and doesn’t quite all make sense, which I think just makes it much more fun.”
Episode two: “The Golden Boy” will premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on Jaguardini and Socially Distant Fest’s Facebook and Twitch channels as well as the Empire of Excellence YouTube channel on Sunday.
Continuing guests on the show include oracle Myckenzie Sharp sharing astrology readings and poet Noah See alongside musician Josh Hebdon as The Specter of Serpents, who serenade in a sea of spoken word.
Special guest Jess Cantley, a West Virginia-based artist, met Christo this year through the Socially Distant Fest. He said he is excited to perform his original music for the off the wall sketch comedy broadcast with his friends in the flesh for the first time.
“When the pandemic happened, I was struggling to look for a job, but during that time I was spending a lot of time at home, and I found this group called Socially Distant Fest,” Cantley said. “This isn’t me just hopping on and playing music. ... I get to meet Ivan in person for the first time.”
In coming months, Christo and Chase plan to establish a Patreon account for the series, but fans can support the neonate endeavor through Venmo @ivan-christo.
“We’re raising funds as the show goes. I put a lot of investment in cameras. We could benefit from better cameras, better lights,” Christo said “We’re constantly fundraising as we do this.”
As the show evolves, Christo and Chase anticipate more artists being featured in segments as a novel platform for interacting with newer audiences.
“We want to bring out this camaraderie and hanging-out-with-your-friends experience,” Christo said. “We just want people to have fun. We want people in quarantine to really give a serious consideration to navigating COVID and quarantine but also navigating their social life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.