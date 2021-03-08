The Plains District Memorial Museum will reopen to the public Thursday.
According to board chair Helen Smith, the museum — which has been closed since January due to an increase of COVID-10 cases in the area — will operate its typical hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Smith said the museum will continue to display its current exhibit, “Land That I Love,” which recognizes 34 local servicemen who lost their lives on foreign soil during wartime.
The pictorial gallery features 10 men who died in World War I, 21 who died in World War II and one each during the Korean War, Vietnam War and Afghanistan. Each profile features a photo of the soldier, a brief history on the individual, when and where he died and his final resting place.
Artifacts, memorabilia and propaganda from the wars are also featured in the exhibit, which will be on display through May.
