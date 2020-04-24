During normal times, seniors would be looking toward the end of their high school careers, culminating with a graduation ceremony.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic not only cut the school year short, but has also canceled traditional graduations and left school divisions scrambling to find an alternative.
It was announced at a School Board meeting on Tuesday that Harrisonburg City Public Schools will hold a virtual ceremony on June 6 at 10 a.m. with a prerecorded video ceremony, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
“We are talking to James Madison University about using their venue for an in-person event later in the summer if conditions allow,” Richards said.
Caps and gowns will be distributed via a drive-through system prior to graduation.
For Rockingham County Public Schools even less is known at this point about graduation for the division’s four high schools. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said he does not want to make plans, have families get excited for them and expect them to happen, only to have to cancel those plans because safety conditions during the pandemic dictate it.
At a virtual regional superintendent’s meeting recently, Scheikl said that most decided to hold off making plans at this point.
“What we don’t want is to create a sense of repeated disappointment,” Scheikl said.
He reiterated that the school division will do something and is weighing options that include a virtual graduation, a drive-in type of ceremony where everyone stays in their cars or an in-person gradation when it is safe for large crowds to gather.
“Rest assured, it will take place,” Scheikl said.
At the collegiate level, Blue Ridge Community College has been surveying students about their wishes for graduation before making any announcements.
Options included an online/virtual commencement, a delayed in-person ceremony and participating in the 2021 commencement next May, said Bridget Baylor, spokesperson for the college.
Based on the survey feedback, which indicated an overwhelming preference for an in-person celebration, BRCC is planning a delayed commencement ceremony for late summer or early fall. As soon as a date and time are determined, those details will be shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.