It’s always important to educators that students have access to books and literacy resources. But it’s especially important now that students have been out of school since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pleasant Valley Elementary School Principal Sara Hammill was brainstorming ways that the school could provide a safe and free opportunity for students to get their hands on books that wouldn’t involve going into the school. Hammill thought of something she wanted to start years ago — a little free library.
Little free libraries are small structures that have been popping up at schools and churches and even residential front yards, where passersby can take a book or donate one.
Hammill approached librarian Margo Jantzi about the idea, and she was all for it.
“I am passionate about literacy, but Margo is even more so,” Hammill said. “She’s always writing grants and figuring out ways to get books in kids’ hands.”
Jantzi used money from the school’s last book fair to purchase the kit and worked with the custodian to erect it in the grass near the bus loop at the school.
The books were donated or purchased using book fair money, and since it’s been set up, families have been driving up and students can pick out a book while socially distancing.
The school had a version of the little free library in the lobby of the school, but with schools closed to the public due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, that option isn’t available at this time.
Now, students can get books while being outside, Hammill said.
