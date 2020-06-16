Even from a distance, a smile can be seen behind Derek Yoder’s mask as he walks around Bryan Ungar, Billy King, Scott Jones and a dozen other residents of Pleasant View Inc.’s Harrison House playing his guitar.
Staff call the 15-minute musical session “Caroling for Comfort and Hope” and it is one of the many changes Pleasant View has been forced to adapt to as the COVID-19 pandemic hits vulnerable populations, including those with disabilities.
“It is a totally different world for us,” said Nancy Hopkins-Garriss, executive director of Pleasant View.
Founded in 1971, Pleasant View provides support to individuals who remain in their own homes or can live on their own. Through residential support services, Pleasant View provides intensive, individualized training to those with intellectual disabilities and at least one other disability, according to its website.
There are roughly 80 people who have entered the programs offered at Pleasant View and reside at the various 10 residential locations scattered across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
As part of its vision, Pleasant View continues to make the effort of getting residents into the community through volunteer work, attending worship services and taking trips to various businesses or places — all of which has been discontinued since Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order was announced in late March.
“We believe very strongly our vision for the world is that all individuals live in and enrich their community, so the staying at home all the time has been quite different,” Hopkins-Garriss said.
After the stay-at-home order went into effect, Pleasant View’s day support services that see more than 140 people were shut down, residents remained at home and visitation was no longer allowed.
Then the challenges began to roll in.
“One of the earliest difficulties that we had was trying to get the personal protective equipment because we are not a hospital and not a nursing home, and I know nursing homes had struggled with PPE as well and everybody did,” Hopkins-Garriss said. “We did really struggle with some of that and then we had wonderful people from the community who started sewing for us.”
Within weeks, Hopkins-Garriss said, Pleasant View received more than 30 hand-sewn gowns and close to 500 face masks to be disbursed to residents and support staff.
Local poultry plants started donating hair nets and shoe coverings to be used for support staff. With the help of Del. Tony Wilt’s legislative aide, Chad Funkhouser, Hopkins-Garriss said they were able to find where to get assistance from the health department.
“We have been blessed not to have laid anybody off, but we did lose someone and that was sad for us,” she said.
On May 18, Pleasant View announced on Facebook that Henry Brenneman, a resident of Pleasant View since 1973, had died due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 71. Brenneman had been living in the Showalter House on Erickson Avenue in Harrisonburg, according to his obituary.
“We have no idea how [COVID-19] got him there because we were doing all of the things the health department and Center of Disease Control and Prevention recommended,” Hopkins-Garriss said.
As of Monday, that was the only case of COVID-19 reported in a Pleasant View residence.
While Pleasant View continues to overcome obstacles set by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopkins-Garriss said the organization has started to let residents go on car rides with staff members to get out into the community. Pleasant View has also allowed family members to drop off prepared meals and gift cards for residents and staff.
“One of the exciting things we’ve been doing is we have a spiritual program as part of our program and what we have done is to have faith and light, which is generally in-person worship services that we have a couple of times a month, done by Zoom,” Hopkins-Garriss said.
Hopkins-Garriss said some staff members are part of the spiritual group and help to lead the choir to the various houses and do what they call “Caroling for Comfort and Hope.”
“They have been singing in the yards and the people come out on the porch or look out through their windows to sing songs that they know and take requests,” she said. “We’ve even had some neighbors come out and sing with them too.”
And during a time when people’s focus can be elsewhere, Hopkins-Garriss hopes others can be aware that “people with disabilities are out here and are being taken care of.”
“I think one of the things that will go into the future is to make sure that when something happens and [the public] thinks about people in nursing homes and people in hospitals, that they also remember people who have disabilities who aren’t in nursing homes or hospitals that need support,” she said. “We are here.”
