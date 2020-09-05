It’s a situation most parents never thought they’d be in — facilitating their children’s education while balancing work.
When the decision was made by Harrisonburg City Public Schools to pivot from a blended learning model to a virtual-only model for most students, Nicolle Drugo knew Rockingham County wouldn’t be far behind.
Drugo works from home full-time for Wells Fargo and her husband is a police officer. They have two daughters, Ellaina, 8, and Alli, 7.
Although Drugo works from home, which may seem ideal for handling a virtual-learning school year, her job requires the entirety of their internet in the county in order to stream meetings.
While mulling over how to handle the situation, the family of Drugo’s daughter’s best friend, Chloe Villeda, 9, announced that they were going to homeschool.
“In that moment, I flipped.” Drugo said. “And then I thought ‘what if we do this together?’”
The Drugos and the Villedas decided after much discussion to adopt a version of the learning-pod model that has been cropping up across the country in response to many school divisions going to all-virtual learning models. The idea is simple: get a few families together and have children gather at a central location where they can be taken care of while completing their virtual school work, while allowing families who have to work the flexibility to go to their jobs.
Drugo decided to take the concept a step further and “co-op family learning.” Two days a week the Drugos go to the Villedas and stay the night, Wednesday both families are separate, and on Thursday and Friday, Chloe comes over to the Drugos, spending Thursday night there.
“They have two days there and we have a night alone,” Drugo said. “They get socialization and stability.”
A lot of consideration went into the decision the two families made. To start, they both were on the same page in terms of social distancing and mitigation, but at the same time realized the importance of socialization for their children. Secondly, it was the best way for both sets of parents to be able to do their jobs while also doing the best for their kids, Drugo said.
“I am a reluctant homeschool parent,” she said. “I would rather have them in the classroom, but since that’s not possible, this is the best thing for our families.”
Like Drugo, Gina Sprouse was looking for a solution for her family to handle the virtual learning situation.
“I was speaking to some of my girlfriends with kids the same age and asking ‘What can we do to make this work?’” she said.
Sprouse decided to reach out online to see if she could drum up interest in a learning pod.
“We have a really great space in our basement, it’s 850 square feet and finished,” she said. “The idea was to bring kids here and get a facilitator to help with school work.”
Sprouse said she wasn’t sure if the plan would work, but to her surprise and excitement they were able to find families with like-minded attitudes and a former teacher with 15 years experience to be their facilitator.
There will be 10 kids between second and fifth grade at the Sprouses on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
They will follow the Rockingham County Schools’ virtual learning schedule with play and art enrichment in the afternoon.
“It’s the concept it takes a village,” Sprouse said. “We found this small middle area where we can go to our jobs and know our kids are taken care of and that their education is being facilitated by someone who knows what they’re doing.”
Sprouse said she never dreamed that this would be their reality. But when it became clear this wasn’t changing any time soon, she changed the way she looked at the situation.
Laura Evans decided that a small pod with three other families would be a good fit for her kids. She said she trusts that the other families are doing what needs to be done to mitigate any chance of the kids getting COVID-19.
“I made the decision to have both of my kids go virtually before they mandated it because I do not feel safe sending my kids to school with children from families I have no idea what they are doing social distancing wise and how safe they are being,” Evans said. “Especially, as I look around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County at many who are not following guidelines and masking up. My kids are with a few kids we know whose parents are socially distancing and being responsible. If one of the kids gets sick in one of these pods, we are talking about a few kids and families versus hundreds.”
