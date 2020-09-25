Two separate positive cases of COVID-19 forced Harrisonburg High School to close on Friday in order to contact trace, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The two cases were staff members, and because they were separate, it could mean an outbreak was avoided.
One case has necessitated the quarantining of several staff members, while the second case has necessitated just one additional staff member to quarantine. Several students have also decided to quarantine.
Having worked with the Virginia Department of Health to contact trace at the school level -- which involves providing the names and contact information for the positive individuals, as well as anyone they may have come into close contact with -- it has been determined that the high school will be safe to open on Monday.
Only 10% of students at the high school are learning in-person.
There has been one positive student case at Skyline Middle School, and one case of a staff member at Spotswood Elementary School.
-- Staff Report
