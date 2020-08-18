During a Harrisonburg City School Board work session Tuesday, a plan was unveiled for instruction for prekindergarten and kindergarten students. Two weeks ago, the School Board learned about virtual instruction for most students, but a plan needed to be further fleshed out for the division's youngest learners.
All pre-K and kindergarten students will be given iPads for their virtual learning this fall. Depending on whether students are attending preschool as Head Start students or Virginia Preschool Initiative students will determine where they will be attending in-person learning.
Head Start students will be at Stone Spring Elementary School and VPI students will be at Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center. All pre-K students will be sorted into two groups. Group one will be in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the second group will be in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Instruction will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Early childhood special education students will be in-person four days a week. The first day of school for pre-K students will be Sept. 14.
The school day for pre-K and kindergarten students will begin at 8 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m., regardless of whether they are in-person or learning virtually.
For kindergarten students who will be learning online, there will be one hour of synchronous learning a day in the morning and it will encompass math and English.
There will be an hour of "go and do" activities, which kindergarten students will complete on their own. In the afternoon, there will be small group work and specials and games.
Additionally at Tuesday's work session, the School Board considered an information item involving face coverings that will be voted on at another meeting.
The policy change would firmly require face coverings for all students and staff while in school, with the exception of mask breaks that will take place outside.
