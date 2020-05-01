Most people have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way. For artists, especially musicians, that has meant losing concert gigs and in-person teaching opportunities.
For students, that has meant the loss of regular instruction in a classroom for what should have been nearly three more months of the school year.
Seeing how these two groups could benefit from each other, Virginia Folklife, part of Virginia Humanities, has created a database for students to find teachers and for artists to continue sharing their passion and getting paid to do so.
What started out as a direct response to the COVID-19 shutdown of many businesses and industries and a tool for local artists, has grown into a national resource, said Jon Lohman, director of the Virginia Folklife Program.
"Back when COVID was really getting into everyone's full consciousness, it became clear that artists were going to face the loss of their April, the loss of their May, the loss of their June," Lohman said.
In addition, many of these musicians and artists were already teaching as a way to supplement their income and that, too, was being taken away as a result of the need to social distance.
"Immediately, it was like we need to support artists and we need to support culture in the state," Lohman said. "This is something that we can do as quickly as possible."
From that need grew TRAIN, Teachers of Remote Arts Instruction Network, where artists can upload their information, expertise and rates and students can contact them directly about setting up lessons.
The Virginia Folklife Program does not make any money off of TRAIN and exists to facilitate artists and students finding each other.
The program has grown considerably since it first launched, with new artists from all over the country joining daily. Lohman was contacted by organizations in other states asking how they could launch something similar. But it was agreed that having one database that perspective students can go to made more sense than having three or four.
"I think it makes it stronger," Lohman said. "Because people can learn different traditions from different areas."
And as the database grows, so does the content and expertise being offered. Lohman said he wants to see more cooks and bakers join. He himself, along with some friends have been taking cooking classes weekly from Luz Lopez, who specializes in Yucatan style Mexican cooking.
"It's the highlight of my week," Lohman said.
To learn more, go to trainartists.org.
