A line of roughly 50 cars snaked through the parking lot of the Rockingham County government offices in Harrisonburg as protesters voiced their concern for area poultry workers during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
A young man across the street, dressed in rubber boots, a hair net and thin face mask, shot his fist in the air multiple times, gesturing his support for the protesters.
He was worried about having his name published, but said he was a poultry worker at the Shenandoah Valley Organic processing plant in Harrisonburg.
“I’m happy that people are concerned for the workers,” he said.
The man also said he felt that Shenandoah Valley Organic had taken enough steps to protect its workers from COVID-19, though he said he does occasionally worry about hearing that a co-worker has contracted the virus.
“Better conditions for people that work are always good,” he said.
Virginia poultry plants are working hard to protect their workers and continue to operate, Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, said in a Monday evening interview.
“I think here in the Shenandoah Valley, poultry plants are working closely with the Central Shenandoah Health District and Dr. [Laura Kornegay, the director of the health district] to make sure we’re implementing the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and doing everything possible to continue to operate while ensuring the health and safety of our workforce.”
Harrisonburg City Councilman Sal Romero said in previous interviews that multiple poultry plant workers have expressed concerns to him about the measures, or lack thereof, taken by companies to keep workers safe from COVID-19.
Across the country, essential employees in grocery stores, shipping centers and processing plants raised similar concerns.
At 4 p.m. Monday, the protesters first gathered in the parking lot of Harrisonburg City Hall, where they lined up and drove down Main Street to the Rockingham County offices.
The convoy then traveled across Main Street to drive through the George’s Inc. plant on North Liberty Street, honking and waving signs from inside and outside their cars while some workers milled around outside and looked on.
Greta Kreider, a protester from Harrisonburg, said some of her neighbors work at the plant.
“I’m concerned for their health,” Kreider said from inside her minivan in the City Hall lot.
She added that it is in the community’s best interest to look out for everyone.
“My main goal is that the poultry workers feel supported,” Kreider said.
A member of George’s Inc. staff said that he could not comment on the protest, but said he considered the protesters to be well-intentioned.
Belinda Mayo, a spokesperson for George’s, said in a Friday afternoon interview that the company would have a press release on Monday to update the community about COVID-19 cases and the Harrisonburg plant.
In an early Monday afternoon interview, Mayo said company staff were still reviewing the release before publishing it. She could not be reached later.
After leaving George’s, the protesters drove down Va. 42 and honked as they drove past the Cargill processing plant in Dayton.
Local police were stationed outside both poultry plants as protesters demonstrated.
And Valley residents were not the only Virginians to protest conditions at poultry plants on Monday.
On the Eastern Shore, another part of the commonwealth where poultry is a key part of the local economy and large employer, protesters took a similar approach to voice their concerns for workers.
Also on Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, along with Delaware Gov. John Carney and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, sent a joint letter to President Donald Trump requesting federal assistance to help protect food processing supply chains and workers during the pandemic.
Specific requests were made to appoint a federal agency to coordinate a response to agriculture and health-related issues in plants and for financial aid for farmers as well as agriculture companies and workers during the pandemic.
The governors’ letter also requested the federal government to provide personal protective equipment for agriculture workers and for guidance for a nationwide “framework” for the meatpacking and poultry processing industries from the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
A Monday statement from the Virginia Poultry Federation lists the measures poultry plants are taking as a part of the country’s “critical infrastructure,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Some of the practices to keep workers safe include offering paid sick leave, increased cleaning and sanitation for equipment and common areas, requiring the use of face masks or face shields and social distancing throughout the plant where possible.
Where social distancing is not possible in the plants, companies are installing plastic dividers between workstations, which are regularly cleaned or replaced between shifts, according to the federation’s statement.
Michael Snell-Feikema, one of the protest organizers, said there may be another protest.
“It all depends on how things play out,” he said.
A Cargill employee of roughly 30 years, Lauro Carlos Bautista Lopez, 69, of Harrisonburg, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 21 and died on Thursday, according to his son, Ricardo Bautista.
“As we continue our work to keep people fed at this critical time, our focus is protecting the health of our employees and preventing the spread of the virus,” according to a Monday evening email from Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.