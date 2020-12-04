The demand for homemade masks throughout the pandemic has added momentum to the long-established tradition of quilting in the Valley, according to local quilt supply store operators.
“The quilters have been huge in mask-making,” said Cynthia Hay, one of the owners of Patchwork Plus in Dayton.
Places like Patchwork Plus, the commonwealth’s largest quilting supply store, and local quiltmakers found themselves supplying first responders and hospitals all over the county with materials like elastic and masks when supply chains for personal protective equipment could not meet demand at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would say just about every part of this country has been helped by quilters making masks,” Hay said.
She said many people also fired-up sewing machines they had never used or had put in storage as they stepped up to bridge the supply gap for masks.
Many also went out and bought sewing machines to contribute their own handcrafted masks, which led to an equipment shortage, Hay said.
“We have seen once they started doing masks, they started making quilts and really enjoyed making quilts,” she said.
Dorothy Showalter, of Sew Classic Fabrics on U.S. 11 south of Harrisonburg, said she has also seen interest in quilting increase since the pandemic began.
Sew Classic Fabrics’ two beginner classes are filled up and have a waiting list, according to Showalter.
She said industry representatives have told her sales of quilting equipment and supplies tend to increase during tumultuous periods of history.
“The quilting industry thrives because people turn to [the activity] as a kind of something that helps them through the tough times,” Showalter said.
Both Hay and Showalter said quilting is a tranquil activity that brings people together.
“It’s a very peaceful thing to do. You can get lost in it. You can put your cares aside and enter in that creativity,” Hay said. “It really is a joy to do and brings people a lot of peace and is a creativity outlet and does connect generations.”
In 2014, the average age of a quilter was 64, a number that had been rising until the trend reversed in 2017, according to data from the 2017 Quilting in America survey. In 2001, the average age of a quilter was 55, according to 2001 reports from ABC News.
“Before COVID-19, the average age of quilters went down significantly,” Hay said.
In addition to many younger quilters, there are also men in the craft, she said.
“There are guys who are phenomenal quilters,” Hay said. “It is definitely not just for the ladies.”
Hay said quilting can connect generations, even when families may not be able to be together during the pandemic.
“I think when people find out when there’s a soul piece in [making quilts], it has crossed generations,” she said.
A digital community exists for quilting where newcomers can learn the skills and techniques without having to be in the same room as older, more experienced quilters, according to Hay.
“Quilters love to get together with one another and share with one another,” she said.
For example, Patchwork Plus holds online Facebook sessions on the second Friday of the month from 5 to 10 p.m., Hay said.
Showalter runs Sew Class Fabrics with her daughter, Amanda Weaver. Both women bring something special to how the shop operates and approaches the craft of quilting.
“Both worlds come together in our shop,” she said of spanning the generations.
And Showalter said each generation brings something new to the quilting community.
“The old can teach the young, and [the young quilters] have different ideas, and they can teach the old [quilters]. It kind of works both ways,” Showalter said.
She said love for quilting is not the only thing that transcends time. The quilts are pieces that allow people to have a physical connection to their ancestors, according to Showalter.
“You’re making something tangible that can be passed on and used and loved and cherished,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing to be doing.”
