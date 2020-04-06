The Rockingham County Baseball League will not start as scheduled, according to a statement from the league released late Monday.
Due to COVID-19, the RCBL is pushing back its originally slated May 22 start date to June 12 after the RCBL’s board of directors voted to delay the start of the 2020 campaign and cancel the league’s annual all-star game in order to play as many regular-season games as possible.
“There needs to be baseball in the Valley and we’re going to do everything we can to play baseball this summer,” RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins said in a statement.
Atkins told the News-Record late on Monday night that every team had a representative take part in a virtual conference earlier in the day.
He said the decision of the Valley Baseball League late last week to cancel its season had little impact on the RCBL announcement Monday.
“Not really. We always wanted to play,” he said. “We just feel there needs to be baseball in the Valley if possible.”
Last week Virginia Governor Northam issued a stay-at-home order through June 10. Atkins said the RCBL would not play if that order was extended past June 10.
In other words: “We are not going the break the law” to play any part of a season, he said.
While there are no Major League teams in Virginia, there are several at the minor league level. Pro baseball has been suspended indefinitely in North America.
Founded in 1924, the RCBL has held a season every summer since 1946 following a four-year stoppage for World War II.
The release also stated that the organization’s board of directors voted to expand rosters from 27 players to 30 players.
Last year, Clover Hill beat Bridgewater in the RCBL championship series. The Bucks also had the best regular-season record in 2019.
